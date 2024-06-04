Since promotion back to the Premier League, Nottingham Forest have had their fair share of goalkeepers who have tried to fill the void left by fan-favourite Brice Samba.

The Frenchman wanted a return to his homeland during the summer of 2022, joining RC Lens for an undisclosed fee, going on to feature in the Champions League and even receiving a call-up to the national side for the upcoming European Championships.

Numerous shot-stoppers arrived at the City Ground in 2022/23, with Dean Henderson and Keylor Navas proving to be key, experienced additions, but the Reds failed to secure either of the pair permanently after their respective loan moves.

Instead, the club opted to sign Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos last summer, spending a combined £20m on the duo, but both have failed to nail down the number one spot, starting a combined 22 matches between them last season.

Matz Sels was brought in as Nuno Espírito Santo’s new number one in January, with the Belgian proving to be a solid addition, but ultimately not an ideal long-term solution, with the former Newcastle man now aged 32.

However, the club have recently been linked with a move for one player who would be an upgrade on Sels, whilst finally filling the void left by Samba nearly two years ago.

Nottingham Forest make approach for talented goalkeeper

According to a report from Brazilian outlet UOL over the weekend, Nottingham Forest have made an approach to sign Gil Vicente’s 22-year-old shot-stopper Andrew Ventura this summer.

The Brazilian is also wanted by Dutch side Feyenoord ahead of the transfer window, with Ventura’s current side open to negotiating a deal for the former Botafoga ‘keeper.

He kept nine clean sheets in his 32 Liga Portugal outings last season, ranking in the top ten for most saves per 90 in the division.

Whilst the report doesn’t mention any potential price tag for any move, the youngster is currently valued at €2.5m (£2.1m) as per Transfermarkt, with the Reds needing to conduct shrewd business this summer to avoid any further PSR breach.

Why Ventura would be an upgrade on Matz Sels

When comparing the Brazilian’s stats to the current Forest number one, it’s clear that he would be an upgrade - with Nuno desperately needing to take a closer look at Ventura’s abilities.

During the 2023/24 campaign, the Gil Vicente ‘keeper started three games less than Sels, but overall produced more eye-catching numbers and would hugely improve the current goalkeeping situation on Trentside.

Ventura, who has previously been described as “top-quality” journalist Zach Lowy, made 21 more saves than Sels, whilst also boasting an 11% better save percentage over the course of the season.

How Ventura compares to Samba & Sels in 2023/24 Statistics Ventura Samba Sels Starts 32 33 35 Goals conceded 46 35 51 Saves 97 101 76 Save percentage 71% 79% 60% Clean sheet percentage 28% 42% 11% Passes completed 814 880 715 Stats via FBref

He also kept a clean sheet in 28% of the games he started, a figure that is more than double of the Belgian who only managed a measly 11% - which included just one goalless performance in the 2-0 win against West Ham United.

Whilst it’s evident Samba has dominated the pair over the last 12 months, Ventura is a very close match to the Forest fan-favourite who captured the hearts of most at the City Ground - memorably producing shoot-out heroics in the playoff semi-final back in 2022, after saving three spot-kicks against Sheffield United.

The Frenchman’s distribution was a real key asset, with the Reds lacking a ‘keeper confident with his feet since his departure. However, the Brazilian has showcased his talents in this department, making 814 passes, a tally that is only 66 less than Samba but a whopping 99 more than Sels.

Whilst Samba is expected to depart Lens this summer, it’s unlikely Forest will pursue a sensational return for the 30-year-old, with the club desperately needing to turn their attention to Ventura.

The former Botafogo goalkeeper is eight years younger than Samba, but also has the potential to develop into a world-class shot-stopper and future Brazil number one.

He would also provide a cheaper alternative to other options, helping the club’s PSR battle, but still possessing enough quality to be an upgrade on current number-one Sels.