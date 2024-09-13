Nottingham Forest's Anfield challenge may have just become that much more difficult following Nuno Espirito Santo's verdict that one particular star man could be set to miss the trip.

Nottingham Forest injury news

The Midlands club will already be without Ibrahim Sangare for the trip and may also be without Willy Boly in two early blows on top of a third potential injury concern. The injuries come at a frustrating time given the test that awaits against an unbeaten and currently impenetrable Liverpool side.

At Anfield too, the Reds rarely suffer defeat. In fact, they rarely even drop points at home at all. So Forest, especially not at full strength, are likely to be in for a long afternoon on Saturday.

Of course though, stranger things have happened and those at the City Ground still have plenty of impressive attacking talent, with James Ward-Prowse in line to make his league debut for the club to provide that added set piece threat. The former Southampton man completed a late loan move from West Ham United, but fans may have to wait to see his partnership with one particular forward in action.

According to Nottingham Forest News, Chris Wood could now miss Nottingham Forest's trip to Liverpool this Saturday as Nuno wants to guard against fatigue following the forward's game in America with New Zealand over the international break.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager also spoke on injuries to Boly and Sangare, telling the media: "We have a doubt with Sangare and Boly and we know Danilo is out. We are assessing all of them. We have to wait a little bit to be 100 per cent sure. Boly has a calf injury. We are assessing all of them. We still have one more day then we will see.”

Potentially missing up to four players, Forest face an uphill battle to take anything away from their trip to Anfield.

"Important" Wood is still Forest's best forward

After they missed out on Eddie Nketiah in the summer, there may have been concerns over whether Forest's frontline was strong enough to compete in the Premier League, but Wood has since once again put those doubts to bed. The New Zealand international has enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign, scoring twice in three games and will still be hoping to be fit enough to make the squad against Liverpool.

Forest and Nuno are well aware of the £80k-a-week forward's importance, with the manager full of praise for his number 11 last season, telling BBC Sport last season: "Chris has been very important for us, especially with the absence of Taiwo [Awoniyi]. He knows the needs that we have in that position and he has been performing very well. Hopefully he keeps like that - healthy and always available."

Now, however, he could be left to cope without his star striker this weekend in one of the toughest games that the Premier League has to offer his Nottingham Forest side.