Nottingham Forest are now ready to table a big offer in January to bolster their frontline under Nuno Espirito Santo, it has been reported.

Nottingham Forest reliant on Wood

Consecutive Premier League losses have dampened the feel good factor around Nottingham Forest, and star striker Chris Wood has not scored in either.

The New Zealand international has found the net an impressive eight times so far this season and has the best conversion rate of any striker in the Premier League since Nuno arrived at the Midlands club.

He is rarely injured but was rested against Arsenal and came off the bench for the final few minutes as they look to preserve the 32-year-old's fitness and form.

Chris Wood under Nuno Espirito Santo Appearances 29 Goals 18 Assists 1 Minutes per goal/assist 126.8

However, they also remain keen to sign an alternative striker to provide cover and competition for the ex-Newcastle man, with the reliable John Percy explaining: “I think a striker has got to be the priority.

"They obviously looked in the summer and sort of rained back a bit and thought, let’s just wait, which we’ve all said at the time was another sign of the evolution of the club and maturity. But I think that’s going to be the number one priority.”

Taiwo Awoniyi is that backup, but did little to further his case for minutes against Arsenal, while his injury record suggests that he cannot prove a reliable backup for Wood over a prolonged period of time as Forest look to move away from relegation candidates and into serious top half contenders.

Now, they appear to be trying to land a replacement ahead of the January transfer window.

Nottingham Forest ready £19m+ bid for forward

That comes as reports out of Brazil, relayed by Sport Witness, claim that Nottingham Forest are ready to offer £19m+ to sign Corinthians forward Yuri Alberto in January.

The January transfer window coincides with the end of the Brazilian season, making deals with South American giants more feasible, and Forest are keen to snap up the forward.

Related Marinakis interested in signing £12m+ int'l left-back for Nottingham Forest Forest are among the teams interested in signing a player who is playing in the Europa League this season.

To that end, they are ready to "propose an initial €23m fee" (£19.1m) which could include further bonuses to tempt Corinthians into parting ways with the 23-year-old.

Alberto has been in fine form this season, netting 11 times and grabbing four assists in 26 outings, while Forest have a strong working relationship with Corinthians, having signed Murillo from the Brazilian side as well as goalkeeper Carlos Miguel in the most recent summer transfer window.

The Brazilian international Alberto could be the next cab off the rank, with a previous report adding that "he dreams of moving to England and his agent is determined to fulfil that wish in January", something that will strengthen Forest's chances of beating off the competition to sign him.

West Ham are also thought to have been interested previously, but it is unclear if that remains the case following the signing of Niclas Fullkrug. Clearly though, Forest are ready to move early to land their man.