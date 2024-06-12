Nottingham Forest’s financial troubles have been well documented over the last couple of months, with the Reds hit with a four-point deduction after breaking the Premier League’s PSR rules.

Evangelos Marinakis splashed the cash after promotion to make the club competitive to avoid an immediate return to the Championship but overspent as a result of the Greek’s ambition at the City Ground.

For the 2022/23 financial year, the club overspent by £34.5m, despite the sale of academy graduate Brennan Johnson for £47.5m to Tottenham Hotspur - but it was completed after the deadline, which saw the Reds still breach the rules despite the big-money sale.

As a result, Nuno Espírito Santo’s side will have to raise at least another £20m before the 30th of June, with Murillo linked with £60-70m moves to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

However, the Forest supporters shouldn’t worry, with the club targeting another Brazilian centre-back to fill the void should the talented youngster depart the City Ground this window.

Nottingham Forest interested in signing another Brazilian talent

According to Revista Colorada via Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest are set to hijack West Ham United’s deal for Brazilian centre-back Vitão this summer.

The 24-year-old Internacional defender, who is valued at £5.9m, as per Transfermarkt, has been subject to strong interest from Julen Lopetegui’s side this summer, but Forest could be set to swoop in and steal him from the Hammers’ clutches.

The report states that Nuno’s side could be set to offer a higher offer than West Ham, whilst also handing Vitão a higher wage to convince him to ditch London for the East Midlands.

Whilst no Reds supporter would want to lose Murillo after his Player of the Season campaign in 2023/24, but they would be signing an excellent replacement in Vitão should the 21-year-old leave during the off-season.

Why Vitão could be the perfect Murillo heir

Although they’re playing in vastly different quality divisions, the pair have produced very similar stats, as per FBref, with the Internacional talent having the ability to follow in Murillo’s footsteps at the City Ground.

The two Brazilians both excel with the ball at their feet, with the current Reds defender completing nine more progressive carries during the 2023/24 campaign.

However, Vitão, who’s previously been dubbed as the “future of Brazilian football” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has achieved a better pass completion rate, finding a teammate on 52% of his attempted long passes - a tally 5% higher than Murillo despite the 21-year-old excelling with his passing ability in the Premier League.

How Vitao and Murillo compare in 2023/24 Statistics Vitao Murillo Progressive carries 13 22 Pass accuracy 85% 77% Tackles won 50% 58% Long pass accuracy 52% 47% Shots per 90 0.8 0.6 Stats via FBref

Despite his success in possession the 24-year-old trails the Reds centre-back in terms of tackles won, with the youngster winning 8% more of the tackles he’s entered over the last 12 months.

Both have demonstrated their qualities in different divisions, but given his stats in his homeland this season, the more senior asset could be the ideal man to fill the void left by the £70m rated star.

With Forest desperately needing to raise funds this month, any deal for Murillo would be a phenomenal one - especially considering the club only paid £15m for his signature last summer.

Vitão would be a cheap replacement and one that would be able to make his mark on England’s top-flight, whilst also massively boosting the club’s current financial position.