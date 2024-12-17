Nottingham Forest and owner Evangelos Marinakis are keeping a watchful eye on a “fantastic” £50 million player, according to a recent report.

Nottingham Forest transfer rumours

The Reds’ amazing run of form this season looks like it won’t be stopping anytime soon, as their 2-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa on Saturday pushed them into the top four. Nuno Espirito Santo's side now finds themselves in a different fight, and with European football a real possibility for next season, January may be a time that Forest adds to their already exciting team.

Signing a new striker may be a key priority for Nuno, as he will not want to keep relying on Chris Wood to score the goals for them. It was reported last week that Forest had made an enquiry over the signing of Igor Jesus from Botafogo. The Premier League highflyers are keen to understand what it would take to sign Jesus in the New Year, with the Brazilian side not willing to accept offers below €20 million. It is likely that a bid of around €40 million could see Forest sign Jesus in January, which is roughly £33 million.

Forest are also interested in signing another striker, but this is one more considered for the future. Preston’s Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile is wanted by Forest, as they are in a three-way Premier League race to secure his signing. The 18-year-old has been impressing in the Lilywhites’ academy, and given the excitement around his potential, Forest, along with Tottenham Hotspur and Ipswich Town, are looking to secure his signature.

Nottingham Forest tracking £50m star with PSG and Bayern

According to Caught Offside, Nottingham Forest are keeping an eye on PSV winger Johan Bakayoko ahead of the January transfer window. The 21-year-old has been with the Dutch side since July 2019, and during that time, he has gone on to win the Eredivisie, the Dutch Cup twice, and the Dutch Super Cup twice as well.

Bakayoko, who was dubbed “fantastic” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig last season, was really impressive in the 2023/24 campaign, as he scored 12 goals and recorded nine assists in 33 league games. The forward, who can play anywhere across the frontline, also got on the scoresheet in the Champions League.

This report states that Forest are among the teams keeping a watchful eye on Bakayoko, along with the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United, and Liverpool. The Belgian international is under contract until 2026, meaning PSV may soon have a decision to make on what they do with the winger.

Johan Bakayoko's 24/25 Eredivisie stats Apps 14 Goals 5 xG 2.21 Goals per game 0.4 Shots per game 2.1 Goal conversion 17% Assists 1 xAG 2/27 Big chances created 3 Key passes 1.4 Successful dribbles 1.9 (47%)

It is being reported that the Dutch side want at least €60 million for Bakayoko, which is roughly £50 million. Bakayoko has been very key once again this season, so PSV are not going to just let him leave in January without a fight, but are aware that they may have to sell if their price is met. Forest are yet to make any contact in regards to signing Bakayoko, as it is just a watching brief, as they see how things play out in the coming weeks.