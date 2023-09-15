Nottingham Forest made their return to the Premier League for the first time since 1999 last season.

Under the guidance of Steve Cooper, Forest have managed to reestablish themselves in the top flight.

After recording a 16th-place finish to secure survival, The Garibaldi's will be looking to build upon that in order to ensure they get a third successive campaign in the world's most lucrative division.

The change in their fortunes is a far cry from where the club was less than a decade ago.

Rewinding back to 2016, the club was stuck in the Championship and was in the bottom half of the table. It would be six years before they would find the man who would lead them back to the promised land.

The lofty heights of the Premier League appeared to be a long way off. But it wasn't all doom and gloom at the City Ground.

One young player had risen through the ranks and caught the attention of everyone. He possessed so much skill that his international manager said, "he is a similar player to Gareth Bale."

The man in question is Oliver Burke.

When did Oliver Burke make his Nottingham Forest Debut?

The Scottish attacker made his debut for the East Midlands club in 2014. At just 17 years of age, he was at the time the sixth-youngest player to ever feature in the first team. He has since dropped to seventh on that list.

His appearances were sporadic in his first season. In the 2015/16 season, he began earning more regular playing time. He finished the season with 21 games in all competitions for Forest, scoring twice.

He also made his international debut since then, coming off the bench for Scotland in a 1-0 victory over Denmark.

The player seemed to have the world at his feet. Interested parties included Manchester United and Bayern Munich. It appeared that bigger things were on the horizon.

He began the 2016/17 campaign still at Forest, and he started with a bang. Four goals in five league games indicated that he was ready to take the next step.

His destination would be Germany. However, it wouldn't be for the Bavarians.

Who signed Oliver Burke from Nottingham Forest?

Burke left the side whose academy he had risen through the ranks of to join RB Leipzig for £13m.

The deal saw him become the most expensive Scottish player in history and a lot was expected from the starlet.

His reason for joining the German side was that he believed he would receive more game time than at some of the other giants who were linked with his signature.

Former Man United boss Ralf Rangnick, who was the sporting director for Leipzig at the time of the deal, was pleased with the signing. "He is an outstanding talent with an awful lot of potential," he remarked. "He fits with the high pace and style of play very well and will make his next sporting development step with us."

Now playing in the top tier in Germany, more eyes were on Burke than ever. He was featured by UEFA as part of the 'weekly wonderkid' series.

The piece listed a number of bold claims, one coming from Scottish scout Mick Elliot who claimed that Burke "will be as big as Kenny Dalglish. And Kenny was my hero, so it shows you what I think of Ollie."

For the man dubbed as the next King Kenny, his journey in Germany was over as quickly as it started.

After 26 appearances and one goal for Leipzig, it was decided that Burke was perhaps not at the level they believed him to be.

One year on, the Scot was shipped back to England. The saving grace was that he wasn't returning to the Championship. He was headed to the Premier League.

Which Premier League team did Burke join?

Burke joined West Bromwich Albion in 2017. Despite not making a great impression in Germany, belief in his potential was such that Leipzig still managed to make a profit on the player, selling him for £15m.

Despite having the opportunity to feature in the Champions League, Burke opted for the move with aspirations of first-team football.

In a club statement, the 6-foot-2 forward said:

"I feel like it is time for me to move on and play more games. I'm here, I want to impress, and I want my name to be first on the team sheet."

Manager Tony Pulis also believed that the player was ready for more first-team football, remarking:

"He’s already got good experience from playing at Forest and now the added taste of figuring in a team which finished second in the Bundesliga."

Burke's life lessons abroad may have been what he needed to kickstart his career in the direction of superstardom.

That's not quite what happened though.

Burke played just 357 minutes that season for The Baggies across 16 games. He registered no goals or assists.

Later, Burke would say that he didn't feel comfortable at the Hawthorns, telling the Daily Mail:

"When I was at West Brom I felt very left out."

Two moves that were engineered in order to give Burke the most amount of game time had failed. Now began a litany of loan spells to see if the Scot could recapture the magic.

Who did Burke play for on loan?

While still contracted to West Brom, Burke had two loan spells. One in Spain with Alaves and another in his native Scotland with Celtic.

Oliver Burke's loan spells away from the Hawthorns, via Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals & Assists Alaves 36 1 & 2 Celtic 19 4 & 3

The Spanish side did their best to help the Scottish international feel comfortable, pairing him up with their Scottish groundsman.

Their attempts did not produce stellar performances, however, with the player scoring just once in 36 games.

Having tasted some of the best leagues in the world, his move to Celtic was close to being the final straw. He was expected to be good enough to be a top player in the division.

He was able to achieve the best numbers of his career to date with 7 goal contributions in 19 games. But, that was still nowhere near where he was expected to be.

The most damning criticism of Burke came following a poor performance in an Old Firm derby against Rangers.

Former Celtic player Frank McAvennie labelled the ex-Forest player's performance as "a disgrace."

"I thought for somebody, he is going to leave at the end of the season, and that’s one of the biggest games in the world, and you don’t show there."

The disappointment from McAvennie mirrored that which had followed Burke ever since he emerged on the scene in Nottingham as a teenager.

At this point, the jig was up. It seemed that the former 'wonderkid' was never going to reach the ceiling that many predicted for him.

Where is Burke now?

Burke stats since 20/21

Oliver Burke stats since 2020/21, via Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals & Assists Sheffield United 36 2 & 1 Millwall* 31 4 & 3 Werder Bremen 19 2 & 1 Birmingham City N/A N/A

*Both spells combined

Since his time at the Hawthorns, Burke has made several moves. A permanent switch to Sheffield United offered the forward another chance at Premier League football.

He returned to Germany to join Werder Bremen, with loan moves to Millwall sandwiched either side of this.

The 6 foot 2 dynamo's most recent excursion has seen him join Birmingham City on loan during deadline day this summer.

Throughout his career, Burke has failed to score more goals for any club than he did as a teenager for Nottingham Forest.

To highlight his downfall, a player that was once bought for £13m, he is now worth just £2m - an 85% decrease on what the Reds let him go for all those years ago and having failed to live up to his early-career promise, it's clear that the recruitment hierarchy at the City Ground allowed the club to hit the jackpot on this occasion.