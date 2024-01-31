Nottingham Forest could also sign an “attacking” defender alongside Giovanni Reyna and Rodrigo Ribeiro before the deadline, with an agreement reportedly reached.

Nottingham Forest set to sign Reyna

Nuno Espirito Santo is yet to make his first signing in charge at the City Ground, with the Reds’ focus so far being on moving players out of the club. The likes of Emmanuel Dennis, Jonathan Panzo and Scott McKenna have all sealed loan exits, joining Watford, Standard Liege and FC Copenhagen respectively.

Talking about transfers following the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, Nuno was coy on potential incomings, saying: “It is two days to go. Let’s wait and see. Since the window opened there has been things going on. We have to wait and see what happens in the last days.”

Since then, it has emerged that Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Reyna is on course to become Forest’s first January signing, with Fabrizio Romano sharing an update on Wednesday morning.

Following that, it has been added that striker Rodrigo Ribeiro is also on course to move to Forest on a loan with an option to buy deal from Sporting CP.

However, the pair may not be the only players through the door before tomorrow evening’s deadline, with an update coming to light on a new full-back.

Nottingham Forest reach Brandon Soppy agreement

According to journalist Orazio Accomando, Nottingham Forest have reached an “agreement” for defender Brandon Soppy, although he doesn’t state if a deal would be a loan or permanent transfer. Since then, it has been added that Schalke are in talks over a loan deal for the full-back, while Torino are shopping for replacements, so there could be a late tussle for his signature.

Soppy is 21 years of age and is currently on loan at Torino from Atalanta. However, it looks as if his temporary spell could come to an end with a move to Forest. The Frenchman is primarily a right-back and can also play as a left-back or as a right-midfielder. Previously on the books of Rennes and Udinese, Soppy’s Transfermarkt valuation has dropped in the last 12 months, so he could need a new challenge in England.

Brandon Soppy stats Appearances Assists Udinese 32 0 Atalanta 16 4 Rennes 11 0 Torino 5 0

Once linked with a move to Celtic, French football expert Adam White said at the time that Soppy is a “very attacking” full-back with a lot of potential.

“He's very inexperienced and very attacking. Soppy likes to take players on and is very good on the ball. He has a lot of potential and there's a reason why all these clubs are interested in him - he has talent.”

Nuno currently has Neco Williams, Gonzalo Montiel, Ola Aina, Serge Aurier and Richie Laryea as his right-back options, and by the looks of things, Soppy could be the next to arrive to challenge for a starting spot.