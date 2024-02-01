Despite leaving it late, Nottingham Forest have stolen the headlines yet again in the late stages of the window with the arrival of Giovanni Reyna from Borussia Dortmund. And, now, things could be about to get even better for the fans at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

After arriving on loan, Reyna expressed his delight about the move, telling Forest's YouTube channel: "A big part of me coming here was the coaching staff and Nuno. I know a lot about the team with a lot of very talented young players. It felt like the perfect decision for me.

“I’m really excited to be here. The club and the team is a really good opportunity for me, so I’m just really happy to be here and can’t wait to get started. I’m so excited. I know the history of the club and the experience you get of playing in this stadium. I’m looking forward to Sunday against Bournemouth and then Wednesday against Bristol City. I’m looking forward to both games and am ready to go.”

Meanwhile, Forest also welcomed young forward Rodrigo Ribeiro from Sporting Club, further adding to Nuno Espirito Santo's offensive options.

They're not done there, either, it seems. According to Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest have submitted an official bid to sign Chuba Akpom on loan with an option to buy of €16m (£14m) from Ajax. The buy option will reportedly become an obligation if Forest avoid relegation from the Premier League this season. Having previously starred for Middlesborough in the Championship, Akpom could finally get his Premier League chance at Nottingham Forest before the deadline.

"Strong" Akpom deserves Premier League chance again

Having previously failed to cement himself in the Premier League as a young Arsenal player, Akpom has more than earned a second chance at England's top flight, especially after his resurgent form at Ajax this season. The forward has bounced back from initial struggles to score nine goals in 20 appearances, and Akpom's stats last season show he can get even better in English football.

Chuba Akpom for Middlesbrough last season Goals 28 Expected Goals 21.9 Assists 2 Key Passes 23

That said, it comes as no surprise that Boro boss Michael Carrick was full of praise for his forward last season, saying via The Northern Echo: "He's a strong boy Chubs, when he squeezed me it caught me off guard. I just love to see the lads fulfilling what they're capable of and their potential.

"Winning football matches is fantastic and seeing goals go in is brilliant but seeing them play with a smile and enjoying themselves and actually understanding how good they can be gives me great satisfaction. I'm delighted for him. He's going through that patch where he believes he will score and he could have scored more so he's probably a bit disappointed."