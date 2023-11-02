Looking to avoid a case of second season syndrome, Nottingham Forest have endured a mixed start to the current campaign and sit five points clear of the drop zone. Their finest moment so far came against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as they added to Maurico Pochettino's woes with a 1-0 victory. Now, Steve Cooper will hope to see his side gain some consistency and move into the comforts of mid-table in the Premier League.

The Midlands club will also have an eye on the January transfer window, where they could add further reinforcements. Among those additions could be one particular summer target that Forest are reportedly monitoring once more.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

It was another busy transfer window for Forest during the summer as they welcomed a number of players. Among the arrivals were Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga, who have both enjoyed solid starts at the City Ground. It would come as little surprise if Forest stole the headlines in the next window, too, in an attempt to build on the foundations set by Cooper in the last year or so.

January reinforcements could all but secure Forest's place in the top flight for another season, especially if they push on and sign one reported target. According to Estadio Deportivo, Forest are monitoring David Garcia after failing to sign the Osasuna defender during the summer. They're not alone in their interest, however, with the defender reportedly having no shortage of suitors.

Garcia, at 29-years-old, represents an ideal option for Forest, who would be adding experience to Cooper's backline but with years left in his prime. We've seen how impactful the January window can be in previous seasons and as others look to benefit, those at the City Ground could do the same. When the window does open, Garcia certainly looks like one to watch, whether it is Forest who secure his signature or another European club.

Forest should sign "titan" David Garcia

Signing Garcia would certainly represent a solid piece of business from Nottingham Forest's perspective. Garcia's stats even show that he would be an upgrade on Cooper's current options, as per FBref.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Clearances David Garcia 8 39 58 Murillo 7 14 25 Willy Boly 2 17 51 Moussa Niakhate 1 10 4

With that said, January could quickly turn into a successful month for Forest. Garcia, based on his stats, could come in and take the current defensive options up a level or two. It comes as little surprise that the Osasuna man has earned such high praise during his time in Spain, including from Opta Jose, who posted on X: "1 - David García has made more clearances (331) and more headed clearances (570) than any other player in LaLiga in the last 4 seasons, also becoming the defender with the most aerial duels won (520) since then. Titan."

Money may not be too much of an issue for those at the City Ground, either, as they have proved on so many recent occasions. And if they deem Garcia a worthwhile option, then we may well see the Spain international lining up in the Premier League.