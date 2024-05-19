Nottingham Forest are interested in a rising star who has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Fulham.

Nottingham Forest's summer transfer plans

A four-point deduction earlier this year handed Nottingham Forest a major uphill battle in their bid to maintain their Premier League status for another season. However, despite not exactly being at their best during the final month of the campaign, Forest were able to secure their place in the top flight ahead of Luton Town on the final day.

Nuno Espirito Santo's attention will now turn to the 2024 summer transfer window and ensuring they avoid a repeat of this season's last-gasp survival battle. In a blow for Forest, it has been claimed that star man Morgan Gibbs-Whites is in talks with Tottenham over a summer move to the club.

But it is not all doom and club for the Reds as a number of players have been tipped to make a move to the City Ground as well. Recent reports revealed that Forest had tabled a 20m euro (£17m) bid for Las Palmas shot-stopper Alvaro Valles in January, only to see it knocked back by the Spanish outfit.

In his place, Forest opted to sign Matz Sels, but there remain suggestions that they could return for the Spaniard this summer, and they are still credited as remaining the "main interested party" in his signature.

Elsewhere, Forest have been named as one of three Premier League sides working to try and sign impressive Toulouse defender Logan Costa, and it seems they are dead set on improving the solidity at the back.

Forest eyeing £8,000-p/w "revelation" for Nuno

Now, an update on another of Nottingham Forest's summer transfer targets has been provided. The player in question is Stade Brestois's Bradley Locko. French outlet Jeunes Footeux [via Sport Witness] reported interest from Manchester United in the left-back over the weekend, but add that Locko has been in Fulham and Nottingham Forest’s sights for some time.

All three clubs - particularly United of course - would be able to afford the full back's £8,000-per-week-salary, but Jeunes Footeux state that the Frenchman is not the priority target for Manchester United, which may please Fulham and Forest, with the Old Trafford club instead favouring a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Rayan Ait-Nouri.

In terms of a transfer fee for Locko, Brest signed the fullback from Stade de Reims on loan in January 2023 and then made his stay permanent for €500,000. However, the report adds that any club interested in the youngster will need at least €20m in order for Brest to sanction his sale in the upcoming window - meaning Brest would net 40x what they paid for the 22-year-old just a year after signing him permanently.

The left-back has registered three assists from 35 games for the Ligue 1 side and has been described as "a revelation" in France's top flight this season.