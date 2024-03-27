Nottingham Forest are looking to sign a £15m-rated player this summer, despite their recent Premier League points deduction.

Nottingham Forest appeal points deduction

It has been an eventful month at The City Ground, with Forest learning last week of their four-point deduction due to breaches of the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

That has put Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in the bottom three with nine games remaining, however, Forest have now lodged an appeal. Sky Sports have claimed that the Reds are unlikely to be punished further if their appeal, which will take place in the next three weeks, is unsuccessful.

Despite the off-field saga and the uncertainty of Premier League football in 2024/25, Forest appear to be planning ahead for the summer in the transfer market.

Recent rumours have suggested that Forest are set to enter the race to sign Mainz 05 midfielder Leandro Barreiro on a free transfer when his deal expires in the summer.

Alongside a new midfielder, though, another goalkeeper could be on the cards, despite the Reds bringing in Matt Turner, Matz Sels and Odysseas Vlachodimos this season from Arsenal, Strasbourg and Benfica.

Nottingham Forest eyeing Jack Butland move

According to Football Insider, Rangers rejected an offer from Forest for Jack Butland in the January transfer window, but the Reds still have their eye on the 31-year-old, who is valued at £15m.

Butland is thought to be plotting an Ibrox exit and a return to the Premier League this summer, but Forest will face competition from two other unnamed Premier League sides.

He has been in fine form for Rangers this season as they look to pip Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title, and his performances were mooted to reward him with a fresh England call-up.

That failed to materialise, but the nine-cap England international, on £25,000-a-week, appears to be back to his best, with Barry Ferguson shocked that Gareth Southgate didn’t select Butland for the recent internationals.

“I was watching the announcement and I couldn’t believe it - and I’m not just saying this because he’s the Rangers goalkeeper. I honestly don’t know what to say. The keepers that were picked in front of him, yes, they’re good keepers. But are they better than Jack Butland? I don’t think so.

“If I was him I would be disappointed. I would be angry. But if he’s angry, frustrated or disillusioned then he’ll use the remaining games of the season to go out and show just how good a goalkeeper he is.

Jack Butland's Rangers stats Appearances 47 Clean sheets 23 Goals conceded 36 Minutes played 4,230

“There is still a slight opportunity for him to go to Germany but not making it into this squad suggests that’s not going to be the case - and that’s the wrong choice. But all Jack can do now is continue to play the way he has since he came up here. He can’t influence anything else. And since he’s come up here he’s been an absolute man mountain at the back for Rangers.”

Whether that means Butland is ready to become Forest’s number one is another question, though, as a ‘keeper has been a problem area for the Reds since their return to the top-light.

Dean Henderson, Keylor Navas, Turner, Vlachodimos and Sels have all had a go in recent years, with the latter currently first choice, so it will be interesting to see if Forest make their move for Butland.