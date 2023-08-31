Highlights Nottingham Forest have been more selective with their signings this summer, with just six reinforcements so far.

Anthony Elanga is the standout arrival, joining in a £15m deal.

Remo Freuler is one player who could be heading in the other direction, with the Reds on the verge of an exciting swap deal.

In comparison to last summer when they broke the British record for most players signed in a single transfer window, Nottingham Forest have been far more refined when it comes to their additions this time around.

So far this summer, Steve Cooper has seen just six reinforcements come through the door, with one of those being the permanent arrival of Chris Wood. And, whilst they are almost certainly going to avoid breaking another record in the remaining two days of the window, they are, at least, set to welcome at least one more reinforcement, according to reports.

What's the latest Nottingham Forest transfer news?

The pick of the bunch when it comes to Forest's arrivals is undoubtedly Anthony Elanga from Manchester United for a reported £15m. Meanwhile, the Swede has also been joined by Matt Turner, Ola Aina, Andrey Santos, and Gonzalo Montiel at the City Ground.

Out of the Carabao Cup, and with one win to their name in their first three Premier League games, however, the reinforcements are yet to make their mark under Cooper, and now the manager has reportedly returned to the market.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bologna defensive midfielder Nicolas Dominguez is set to undergo a medical at the Midlands club in a deal which will see Remo Freuler head in the other direction on loan with an option to buy, and the Serie A side receive a fee close to €9/10m (£8/9m).

With that said, Cooper looks set to get another reinforcement through the door, this time suring up the defensive side of his midfield, whilst bidding farewell to Freuler, who made 24 starts in the Premier League last season.

Is Dominguez better than Freuler?

Swapping Freuler for Dominguez represents a solid piece of business for those at Forest, with the pending arrival a significant upgrade.

When compared based on last season, via FBref, Dominguez stands out as a class above Freuler, and hands Forest a much-needed improvement in the middle of the park.

Player Progressive Passes Progressive Carries Pass Completion Rate Tackles Won Nicolas Dominguez 147 39 82.3% 79 Remo Freuler 54 7 79.4% 43

As you can see from the numbers, Dominguez should prove to be a far better option for Cooper at Forest, who will benefit from the midfielder's ability to break up play and distribute progressively.

Given how late it is in the window, the deal is certainly an impressive one by those at the City Ground.

They are reportedly signing a player who has earned deserved praise ahead of his arrival, too, including from football writer Nathan Joyes, who Tweeted: "With Danilo/Santos provided more freedom going forward, Domínguez has the right skill set in order to both protect the defence yet offer his forward thinking services.

"Possessing an extensive passing, this will help Forest’s counter attacking style of football. Rarely going to ground, the Argentine prefers to win the ball back in a way to kickstart attacks - another tick for Cooper’s game plan. However, in and around the box he can spot clever passes into dangerous areas.

"His calmness and composure means he isn’t one to rush decisions - and trusts his clever footwork to escape opposing defenders/bide himself more time."