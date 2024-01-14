Nottingham Forest appear keen on striking deals this month under Nuno Espirito Santo and have now turned their attention to a proven Premier League performer as a potential target, according to a report.

Nottingham Forest transfer latest...

Despite being one of the more active sides on the market across the last year or two, Forest have been at the centre of a quiet transfer window so far and are yet to make a single signing this month.

Part of the reason for this may be the fact that the Tricky Trees are awaiting news on whether they will be charged for flouting Financial Fair Play restrictions after a pattern of heavy spending in the Championship and a subsequent continuation of this in the top-flight.

As per The Times, Nottingham Forest are deemed to be most at risk by experts and could be joined by Everton, who are in danger of being penalised for a second time following their controversial points deduction. Liable clubs will see their cases fast-tracked and resolved by April, which will see any sporting penalties as a consequence of breaking the rules applied in 2023/24.

In light of these reports, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has indicated that Nuno's men could part ways with midfielder Orel Mangala this window, as he stated on social media platform X:

Despite this, Nottingham Forest look to be trying to find a way to bring players into the building and are said to be lining up a move for an ex-Premier League striker.

Nottingham Forest offered Michy Batshuayi...

According to reports in Turkey via Nottingham Forest News, Nottingham Forest have been offered the chance to Fenerbache striker Michy Batshuayi, which would take the form of an initial loan agreement with a mandatory purchase clause of £3 million.

Michy Batshuayi key statistics - Super Lig (Sofascore) Expected goals 4.51 Shots per game 1.3 Shots on target per game 0.7 Big chances missed 5 Average match rating 6.80/10

Evangelos Marinakis is believed to be a big fan of the player and the Tricky Trees previously tried to sign the Belgium international last January and in the summer transfer window.

Labelled "fantastic" by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, the 30-year-old has fared well in Turkey this campaign, registering nine goals and three assists in 22 appearances across all competitions (Batshuayi statistics - Transfermarkt).

Despite their need for more goalscorers, it remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest will turn to Batshuayi in the market due to their Financial Fair Play problems, which may limit incomings at the City Ground.