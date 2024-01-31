Nottingham Forest haven't furnished new manager Nuno with any January signings yet as we approach Thursday's deadline, but that's not to say they aren't trying. It emerged over weekend that Forest are working on a move for RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi to grant Nuno's request for a new stopper. They've been in contact with the Bundesliga club over a move, but it may be a "difficult" one to pull off given Leizig's reluctance to sell.

Elsewhere, they progressed to advanced talks with Ajax for winger Carlos Forbs, who was previously on the books of Manchester City, in the hope of signing both the Portuguese and Borussia Dortmund's Gio Reyna.

Forest have reached an agreement with Reyna over a loan move, but still need to present an acceptable proposal to Dortmund as they push for an option to buy. We'll see where the American ends up this week, but on Monday night, an additional target came to light as the Reds look into multiple opportunities to strengthen their squad.

Forest look into move for Cornet

According to The Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel, Forest are "exploring a loan move" for Maxwel Cornet at West Ham. It remains to be seen whether they make a formal offer, but Cornet is now one of the options under consideration.

Related Nottingham Forest could make "outstanding" late move to replace Gibbs-White Nuno Espirito Santo could already be planning for the potential departure of his key attacker.

Nuno has apparently made a new attacker his priority in the time that remains of the window, and Cornet may well fit the bill at the City Ground.

"Spectacular" Cornet showed capabilities at Burnley

Cornet arrived in England in 2021 when Burnley signed him from Lyon, and then joined West Ham just 12 months later when the Clarets were relegated. He's gone on to appear 31 times for David Moyes' side and scored his first goal for the club in the 2-2 draw with Sheffield United last month, having already provided five assists.

Prior to that game, he'd hardly had a look-in all season, featuring in just ten matches and logging a solitary Premier League minute off the bench. An unused substitute ten times in the top flight, he'd been on the field for a mere 294 minutes overall.

Still, this is a player very much capable of producing the "spectacular" when he's involved, in the words of Alan Shearer, and he proved that by earning a Premier League Goal of the Month nomination during his time at Burnley after a volley against Crystal Palace.

Maxwel Cornet's Burnley stats Volume Club rank Minutes played 1,766 9th Goals 9 1st Goal involvements 10 1st xG 6.7 1st

As you can see in the table above, Cornet was a big hit at Turf Moor, leading the way in the most important metrics even though he only ranked towards the middle of the squad for minutes played. He would be named the Burnley Fans' Footballer of the Year for 2021, and Forest supporters will hope he can return to those levels again if indeed he gets a move to the Midlands.