Nottingham Forest have now accepted an offer to sell Gustavo Scarpa, which will result in profit being made at The City Ground, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Nuno in at Nottingham Forest

It has been a busy week for owner Evangelos Marinakis, who decided to sack Steve Cooper earlier this week after more than two years in charge and bring in Nuno Espirito Santo as his replacement.

The former Wolves and Tottenham manager has already addressed the media and was full of praise for Cooper, saying:

"We have a good group of players, a squad that needs to become better. What Steve [Cooper] did here is amazing. Putting Forest back in the Premier League, keeping Forest in the Premier League. That shows how good Forest fans are, the respect they show for Steve. That says a lot about our fans. We are trying to improve his legacy."

Nuno then added:

"What we can bring is to try and improve the players. Help players become better, give them the solution that they need to compete well - starting on Saturday. Play good and win - that's the biggest challenge we have ahead of us. It's a huge challenge."

Nuno’s first game is a big one at home against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, and with the January transfer window just around the corner, he may need to make some quick decisions on who to keep and who to sell in his squad.

One player who hasn’t featured for the Reds this season is Gustavo Scarpa - currently out on loan at Olympiacos. Forest recently received a bid for his services, and it looks as if he is now on course to leave the club on a permanent basis.

Nottingham Forest accept Gustavo Scarpa bid

According to Romano, who took to X on Wednesday, Forest have accepted an offer for the attacking midfielder from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro. The transfer expert said:

“Nottingham Forest have accepted bid in excess of €5m for Gustavo Scarpa to join Atletico Mineiro. Personal terms agreed and documents being exchanged soon.”

The 29-year-old, labelled as "creative" by Brazilian coach Tite, arrived in England at the beginning of the year on a free transfer from Palmeiras, however, things haven’t gone to plan at The City Ground or in Greece for that matter.

Gustavo Scarpa career stats Appearances Goals Assists Palmeiras 213 37 51 Fluminense 119 19 25 Nottingham Forest 10 0 0 Olympiacos 11 0 0

As can be seen, the attacking midfielder hasn’t scored or provided an assist in 2023 for Forest or Olympiacos, so heading back to Brazil where he had success with Palmeiras and Fluminense appears to be the right call for all involved.

Forest will also be making a profit in excess of €5m on a player they signed for nothing at the start of the year, so all parties involved in the deal could be happy at the outcome, and by the looks of things, it is only a matter of time until he departs for good.