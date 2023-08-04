Nottingham Forest have submitted a bid to sign AS Roma defender Roger Ibanez this summer, according to reports.

The defender would be the third player to make the move to the Midlands club in the current transfer window.

What's the latest on Roger Ibanez to Nottingham Forest?

Forest have made an opening bid of £25m (£22m) to Roma in pursuit of Ibanez, according to Fabrizio Romano, with the Premier League side pushing to get the deal done.

It comes as little surprise to see Forest splashing the cash after they spent a reported €195m on reinforcements last summer, whilst also already spending a reported €35m (£30m) so far this summer.

With that said, a deal to sign Ibanez could be well within reach for Forest this summer, ahead of their second season back in the Premier League.

Steve Cooper will be hoping for a similar campaign to last season, with the added bonus of securing early survival. So far welcoming Anthony Elanga and Ola Aina, his side certainly looks in good shape to cause a few shocks in the coming campaign.

The addition of Ibanez could be the cherry on top for those at the City Ground this summer.

Should Nottingham Forest sign Ibanez?

Signing a defender with plenty of European experience would represent excellent business for Nottingham Forest. The Brazilian would be an instant upgrade on Cooper's current options, too.

According to FBref, when compared to current Forest defenders, Joe Worrall, Felipe, and Moussa Niakhate, Ibanez makes more progressive passes, more progressive carries, more tackles, and more interceptions. Based on the stats, Ibanez is simply on another level compared to those currently at the club.

At 24-years-old, too, the defender could yet reach an even higher level, whether that is at Roma or indeed at Forest.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is certainly a fan of the Brazilian, previously praising the defender, saying via the club's official website: "Tomorrow it’s Ibanez and 10 others. Beyond what your question might be, that’s the answer. I have a lot of respect for someone that, from the first day I got here, has given everything he has. And, on more than one occasion, even when he has had a few issues.

“Last year we went through a spell where he was the only central defender, with Chris Smalling injured and Gianluca Mancini and Marash Kumbulla suspended. He was there every single game. When we went to Seville to face Real Betis earlier this season, the morning of the game I saw him and thought it was going to be impossible for him to play. And yet he played. He’s one who always fronts up.

“When we win, we all win together. When we lose, we all lose together. For me he is untouchable."

The fact that Ibanez received such praise from Mourinho speaks volumes about just how good he is. If Forest can get a deal done for the defender this summer, then everything points in the direction of Ibanez going onto have great success at the Midlands club.