Callum Hudson-Odoi has still got breakout potential in the Premier League, journalist Dean Jones told FootballFanCast.

The forward, who spent last season on loan with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen has recently been linked with a summer switch to Nottingham Forest.

What is the latest transfer news regarding Callum Hudson-Odoi?

According to a report from the Athletic, the Chelsea wide-man has decided to leave the club this summer.

The 22-year-old has been with the club for 14 years, having joined the club at the age of eight. However, the player understands that at this point in his career, he has to be playing regular first-team football, and he most likely will not be doing that at Stamford Bridge next season.

There are a number of clubs interested in the former England youth international, with Forest and Fulham offering potential Premier League football. Another shock move could be the reunite with former Chelsea youth products Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori at AC Milan this summer.

Whilst the London club have not yet decided on the fee they want for Hudson-Odoi, the forward only has one year remaining on his deal, so this summer represents the final chance for the club to make some money off of the forward who has a €15.00m (£12.8m) market value according to Transfermarkt.

Another report states that the club may sensationally ask the player to halve his wages in order to terminate his contract and leave him free to join any club as a free agent. New manager Mauricio Pochettino doesn't see the winger being good enough to have an impact at Chelsea next season.

Journalist Jones has said that we are still yet to see the full version of Hudson-Odoi yet.

What does Dean Jones think about Callum Hudson-Odoi?

When asked about whether Hudson-Odoi to Nottingham Forest would be a good signing, Jones was full of praise for the winger, citing the potential that he has.

The transfer insider told FootballFanCast: "I still think Hudson-Odoi has got breakout potential in this league. I mean, we've obviously seen him before, but I don't think we've seen the full version of him over a long enough period to know exactly what he would be capable of.

He's still so young, this is a player that should really be playing Champions League football right now. If he had fulfilled his potential and not had injuries."

Should Hudson-Odoi head to Nottingham Forest?

A move to Nottingham Forest could be the perfect move for Hudson-Odoi to get his career back on track.

The Premier League side finished 16th last campaign, but received many plaudits for their front-footed style of play, with players like Morgan Gibbs-White, Brennan Johnson, and Taiwo Awoniyi thriving under manager Steve Cooper.

The winger has previously worked under Cooper on the international level with the England Under 17's, where Hudson-Odoi won the under-17 World Cup in the summer of 2017, featuring as part of a squad that included names such as Marc Guehi, Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho, Angel Gomes, Emile Smith-Rowe, and current Forest star Gibbs-White.

The 22-year-old was set for stardom after breaking onto the scene under Maurizio Sarri in the 2018/19 campaign. The forward was so impressive early on in his career that German giants Bayern Munich submitted a loan offer that included the option to buy the Englishman for £70m which Chelsea rejected. However, since rupturing his Achilles Tendon, the forward has struggled to reach those heights again.

A loan move to Leverkusen was tried last season, however, one goal and one assist across 21 appearances was a very disappointing return. The forward still gave some statistical glimpses into his quality though, with his 4.71 progressive carries and 2.02 successful take-ons per 90 still impressive numbers when compared to wingers across Europe's top five leagues. There clearly is still an incredible player there, he's just waiting for the right manager and situation to showcase it.

Forest could lose Johnson to Brentford this summer according to reports, and Hudson-Odoi could be a risk worth taking to fill that void, as if he can begin to realise his potential at the City Ground, then the club may have a potential world-class player on their hands.