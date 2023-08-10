Highlights

There has been a lot of talk about ins and outs regarding the goalkeeping department at Manchester United. One man who could still be moved on, according to Dean Jones when he spoke to GIVEMESPORT, is Dean Henderson.

Could a City Ground return be on the cards?

At one point in his career, there seemed to be the perfect route to the top for Dean Henderson. As David de Gea got older and his form declined, Henderson could have presented with the golden opportunity of starting in goal for Manchester United.

For one reason or another, it didn’t work out for the former Shrewsbury Town man and the Red Devils’ buying Andre Onana from Inter Milan tells you all you need to know really.

Henderson didn’t enjoy a perfect loan spell at Nottingham Forest last year either due to both injury and the opportunity arising for them to sign three-time Champions League winner Keylor Navas for the remainder of the season.

The Independent are reporting that he could return to the City Ground on a loan deal with an option to buy as he battles to establish himself as a starting shot-stopper in the best league in the world.

Matt Turner has just been bought by Forest from Arsenal for a fee in the region of £7 million as the USMNT number one himself goes in search of regular minutes.

Young academy graduate George Shelvey has been the starter in pre-season showing that the club were and still are keen on spending in that position. Turner and Henderson would provide strong competition for each other as the Reds attempt to remain in the English top-flight once again.

“Suzuki not heading to Old Trafford is an interesting one in terms of how United now look at their backup situation between the sticks.

“People might expect Henderson to take on that role at face value, but I have heard it won’t be that easy and that a transfer this month for him is still very plausible. Kovar won’t come into the frame to be that man, so I expect United to sign another goalkeeper in this window.

“Of course, they still have Heaton, and he has certainly not had a bad pre-season in terms of showing the club he is worth having around for this season.”

Who else could pursue Henderson?

When it comes to teams rivalling Nottingham Forest for Dean Henderson’s signature, the reports are very thin on the ground. It would seem that the majority of Premier League teams are content with their options in the goal as well as maybe not wanting to do business with Manchester United.

The latter point becomes apparent as reports emerge of the Red Devils being tentative to deal with Forest at the time of writing. This line in the Mirror is very damming: “Forest are keen to put the England international through a rigorous medical, which United fear could aggravate his injury, and as a result won't sanction it, reports The Sun.”

Henderson suffered a tear in this thigh back in January and so Steve Cooper’s side are clearly keen to ensure that it won’t be a recurring issue if they are to spend a sizable fee on the Manchester United goalkeeper.