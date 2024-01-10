Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to acquire new arrivals this month and is now reportedly closing in on the capture of an exciting youngster at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest set for busy January

As always, the January transfer window is a time of excitement where fans desperately anticipate new signings to give their side a major boost heading into the remainder of the campaign, and Nottingham Forest are no different in that respect.

Given their status as one of the most active teams in the market over the last year or two, the Tricky Trees will be expected to add to their squad over the course of the month. According to reports in Italy, Hellas Verona winger Cyril Ngonge is said to be a target for Nuno as the Portuguese coach looks to bolster his options in the wide areas.

Aston Villa, Fiorentina, AC Milan and Napoli are also mooted to be in the race to sign the 23-year-old alongside Leicester City; however, the Nigeria international is unlikely to move to the Championship.

Surprising claims have also emerged recently indicating that Nottingham Forest would be keen to bring in former Premier League icon Roberto Firmino, who has fallen out with Al-Ahli manager Matthias Jaissle after failing to settle in Saudi Arabia.

One outlet in Spain cited via The Nottingham Post has intimated that Cadiz winger Ivan Alejo is another name of interest at the City Ground; nevertheless, it will remain to be seen who pitches up in the East Midlands this month during a notoriously difficult time of year to conclude mass amounts of business.

Now, separate information has emerged detailing that Nottingham Forest are now moving closer to announcing a signing this month, as per latest developments.

Forest close to Jamie Newton deal

According to The Daily Record, Nottingham Forest are close to wrapping up a deal for Rangers youngster Jamie Newton and are set to offer the 18-year-old a two-year contract, which would see him move south of the border.

The Ibrox academy graduate has previously worked with Tricky Trees academy head Craig Mulholland and plied his trade with Rangers B last campaign in the Scottish Lowland League.

Investment in Nottingham Forest's youth structure has been heavily documented over the past few years and the Tricky Trees now hold Category One status for their academy set-up, which will likely appeal to prodigious talent far and wide as they look to benefit from elite coaching in the hope they will one day make a first-team breakthrough.

Newton, who is predominantly a left-back, now seems to be next in line and will be keen to show his qualities at the City Ground if his move does indeed go through.