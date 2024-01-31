Nottingham Forest are on the verge of making two signings at once as we head towards Thursday night's Premier League transfer deadline, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano.

Forest set to sign Gio Reyna

The Reds look to have secured their big marquee arrival of the winter window, locking up a deal for Borussia Dortmund rising star and USA international Giovanni Reyna. Reyna will sign for Forest on loan until the end of the season, with Evangelos Marinakis expected to cover the entirety of the attacking midfielder's £50,000-a-week wages.

Nuno Espirito Santo had made signing an attacker a priority in the closing stages of the window, prompting links with West Ham outcast Maxwel Cornet, but they have instead managed to fend off competition from Marseille for Reyna, who needs a fresh start having only managed 272 minutes of Bundesliga action this season.

Reyna has zero goals and zero assists in all competitions this season - perhaps no surprise given his limited playing time - so Marinakis and Nuno are not stopping there, instead moving on straight away to a second deadline-busting move in the shape of Sporting CP striker Rodrigo Ribeiro.

Forest "closing in on" rising star striker

As reported by Romano on X on Wednesday morning, Forest are on the verge of a deal to sign 18 year-old forward Ribeiro.

Whether Nuno and co will still want a senior striker option after bringing in the two youngsters is unclear, but one thing is for sure - Ribeiro is a player packed full of potential. Sporting are famed for their ability to produce top level players - the likes of Nani, Luis Figo and of course Cristiano Ronaldo have all graudated from The Escolas Academia Sporting.

And Ribeiro looks to have a real chance of being the next great off the production line if he can hit the ground running at Forest, having grabbed 17 goals at various youth levels for his current club, as well as 15 for Portugal's youth sides. A quick delve into Ribeiro's stats shows he's doing it at a decent level too, smashing in six in nine appearances in the UEFA Youth League last season as his side beat some impressive competition on their way to the semi-finals.

Ribeiro's UEFA Youth League 2022/23 Opponent Goals Assists Group Stage Eintracht Frankfurt 1 0 Group Stage Tottenham 1 0 Group Stage Marseille 2 2 Round of 16 Ajax 1 0 Quarter Finals Liverpool 1 0

The youngster will have Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi - who got back amongst the goals against Arsenal on Tuesday - ahead of him in the pecking order, but it will certainly be interesting to see how many chances Nuno affords the teenager, especially if the Reds are sitting comfortably away from the relegation zone a couple of months from now.