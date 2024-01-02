Nottingham Forest are thought to be in talks over a sensational move that would see Keylor Navas return to The City Ground, with one reporter sharing a big update.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

The Reds, now under the leadership of Nuno Espirito Santo, have been known to be active when it comes to the transfer market following their return to the Premier League in 2022.

This January window could be no different, with plenty of rumours already circling as to who could make the move to join Nuno’s side. Recent reports have claimed that due to the club losing Serge Aurier, Willy Boly, Ibrahim Sangare, Cheikhou Kouyate, Moussa Niakhate and Ola Aina to the Africa Cup of Nations, Forest are planning for a 'hectic' month in the market.

Two players who have been heavily linked with moves to the club are defender Nino from Fluminense and winger Gelson Martins, although the latter now looks set to join Olympiacos, also owned by Evangelos Marinakis.

Another who could be on the move this month is known to Forest fans already in Navas, and a development has now emerged.

Nottingham Forest open Keylor Navas talks

According to Football Insider reporter Wayne Veysey, Forest have now opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a ‘sensational return’ to The City Ground for Navas.

It is believed that Nuno ‘wants a proven goalkeeper who is more adept with the ball at his feet than current number one Matt Turner’. He adds that ‘negotiations are now underway to take Navas back and Forest are hopeful a deal can be agreed with PSG once again’.

Navas starred for the club on loan during the previous campaign under Steve Cooper, helping the club stay in the top flight. The £180,000-a-week goalkeeper was dubbed a “massive” player by Neco Williams following his debut against Leeds United.

“What a debut (for Keylor Navas), massive, massive saves. He kept us in it and we’re thankful for him. What a career he’s had and what a career he’s having. It’s not easy making your Premier League debut against Leeds.”

Keylor Navas stats at Nottingham Forest Games 17 Minutes played 1,530 Goals conceded 32 Clean sheets 2 Wins 4

Cooper was also a fan, saying:

"In the few days that he's been, we've seen a hardworking, humble guy who regardless of what I just said about what he's done in the game, he still would have wanted to do well today and show his worth because that's what a guy of that level does, and he did.

"Brilliant in the first half, game managed equally as good in the second half and in the end, it was individual moments in terms of Keylor's save, Brennan's finish that won us the game."

Forest have currently conceded 35 goals from 20 games in the top flight, more than any side outside of the bottom three, struggling for clean sheets, so bringing Navas back could once again be a shrewd move, and it looks as if it’ll be one to watch this month.