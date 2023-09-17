When it comes to transfers, Nottingham Forest are often one of the busiest sides in the Premier League these days, with Steve Cooper getting one reinforcement after another. And, that doesn't look likely to stop anytime soon.

During the summer window, the Midlands club welcomed a total of 14 arrivals, ranging from Divock Origi and Athony Elanga, all the way to Ibrahim Sangare, as they spent a reported €122m (£105m).

That said, so far, their business has looked incredibly smart, making the money spent more than worthwhile. Having played four league games in the league this season, Cooper's side have won twice, and lost twice, with one of those victories coming at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea. Winning six points from a possible 12 after facing three of the classic top six in the Premier League represents a solid start.

Now, Forest have reportedly turned their attention to January, with reports suggesting that they could return for one particular player when the winter transfer window opens.

What's the latest Nottingham Forest transfer news?

When January does come around, Forest will be hoping to be in a comfortable position to welcome additions without any relegation fears. And that could see them turn their focus towards Tom Watson.

According to Alan Nixon, the Midlands club are still interested in the Sunderland teenager, and could make another move for him in January, having reportedly failed to secure his signature in the summer transfer window.

A deal may prove to be more difficult at the start of next year, however, given that Watson has just signed a new contract at the Stadium of Light, placing the Black Cats in a stronger position to negotiate. Clearly willing to splash the cash, though, Forest could yet push on and sign their target. It's certainly one to keep an eye on.

Who is Tom Watson?

Still only 17-years-old, Watson made his debut for Tony Mowbray's Sunderland side last season, whilst also featuring heavily for the youth sides, making Forest's interest in the winger little surprise.

As of right now, Watson's focus will undoubtedly be firmly fixed on his Sunderland future, and earning further opportunities within the first-team. After scoring five goals, and assisting a further six in the U18s Premier League last season, having made 13 appearances, the young winger certainly looks ready for a chance, too. Now, it will just be about whether Mowbray feels that he is ready.

Watson is a prospect who has earned plenty of praise during his time at the Championship side, including from Sunderland academy manager, Robin Nicholls, who said, via The Northern Echo after the teenager signed a new deal:

“We are delighted to continue the journey with Tommy. He has been with the club since he was a young child and the signing of this first professional contract is a testament to the hard work and dedication of himself, his family, and the Academy staff.

"Tommy has shown himself to be an exciting and dynamic attacking player and has really kicked on since leaving school and joining the club full-time. He has been recognised internationally and has been part of several of the recent England U17 squads. We believe we have the right environment and pathway to ensure he gets many more opportunities."