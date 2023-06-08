Following a couple of rather hectic transfer windows, things are expected to be slightly quieter at Nottingham Forest this summer as they aim to strengthen what they have, rather than completely overhaul a squad that performed well in avoiding Premier League relegation.

That is not to say a number of talented players will not be arriving at the City Ground in the coming months, with Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams the latest to be linked with the Reds.

How did Tyler Adams perform for Leeds in the Premier League?

According to the Daily Mail, Forest are hoping to poach Adams from managerless Leeds, though they may yet face competition from Premier League heavyweights Manchester United for the 24-year-old's signature.

Adams was brought to Leeds from RB Leipzig by Jesse Marsch last July for a reported £20m, but his first season at Elland Road did not exactly go to plan as Leeds dropped out of the top flight.

Not helped by the departure of American compatriot Marsch in February, Adams was unable to entirely replicate the form that saw him emerge as one of the hottest talents around during his time at Leipzig.

However, the United States international still showed signs of promise in his first season in English football, as reflected by his seasonal rating of 6.6 by WhoScored last season - a higher rating than Ryan Yates and Danilo at Forest.

What can Tyler Adams bring to Forest?

Having also caught the eye for his country at the World Cup last year, with football reporter Wes Rucker describing him as a "machine" for his group-stage performances, it seems increasingly likely Adams will not be plying his trade in the Championship next season.

That could be good news for Forest boss Steve Cooper, who will no doubt see plenty of potential in a possible midfield pairing of Adams and Morgan Gibbs-White, who is coming off the back of a hugely impressive season.

Adams, who at a cost of around £13m - as per Football Observatory - would be considered a low-risk transfer in the current market, showed in his first Premier League season that he can more than hold his own in the centre of the pitch.

Indeed, with 89 tackles, he ranked fourth in the entire division in that metric. To put that figure into further context, Remo Freuler was the highest-ranked Forest midfielder on the list with 43, placing him down in 110th.

Adams (50) also ranked second, behind only Joao Palhinha (71) for dribblers tackled in last season's Premier League, while he ranked tenth among players for tackles and interceptions combined (129).

There is a clear need for someone at Forest who can break up attacks and get the ball into the feet of the highly talented Gibbs-White, who was named the club's Player of the Season after scoring five goals and delivering eight assists last season. That is where Adams comes into the equation.

Not only is Adams a gifted footballer, he also showed during an awkward news conference in Qatar last year that he can hold his own off the field just as much as he can on it, earning praise from Gary Lineker for being an "exceptionally bright young footballer" who handled the line of questioning "intelligently and gracefully."

If a calmer transfer window is what Forest are after this summer, they should look no further than Adams to help provide further ammunition for star man Gibbs-White.