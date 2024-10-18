Turning their attention back towards the transfer market following an excellent start in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest are now reportedly battling West Ham United to sign a South American gem.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Those in the Midlands signed well in the summer, welcoming the likes of Nikola Milenkovic, Ramon Sosa and Jota Silva - all of which have enjoyed solid starts to life at the City Ground. Those reinforcements have culminated in a near-perfect start for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, whose only defeat came at the hands of Fulham and after an excellent run which included victory over Liverpool at Anfield.

Now, Espirito Santo's side will be looking to extend their solid start to beyond the international break and towards the festive period, starting against struggling Crystal Palace on Monday night. Up to 10th and just two points shy of the European places, it's not absurd to suggest that those at the City Ground are currently on course to cause quite the shock by the time May and the end of the campaign arrives.

It's then that they will likely turn their attention back towards the transfer market and perhaps welcoming a South American star. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Nottingham Forest are now battling West Ham to sign Rayan, who Vasco de Gama are ready to sell for as little as £8.5m when 2025 arrives.

The 18-year-old right-winger has impressed in Brazil and could now follow in the footsteps of several stars who completed similar moves from South America. That of course includes both Carlos Miguel and Murillo, with the former only arriving in the summer transfer window to hand Espirito Santo welcomed depth on the shot-stopping front.

Whilst at 18 years old, Rayan is unlikely to compete for a starting place, his development should certainly be one to watch, whether it takes place in Brazil, at Nottingham Forest or West Ham.

"Physical" Rayan is one to watch

Still young, Rayan is already making his mark on first-team football at Vasco de Gama, having scored twice and assisted once for the senior side in a promising 2024. That glimpse of quality in an otherwise struggling Vasco side has put the winger firmly on Forest's radar, who could land what may prove to be the ultimate bargain at just £8.5m in 2025.

Rayan has earned plenty of fans throughout his rise in Brazil, including South American football expert Nathan Joyes, who described the winger as a "phycial, bulldozing forward" who has "similar qualities to Taiwo Awoniyi".

Battling against West Ham, Forest will hope to get one over on their Premier League rivals by signing a star for the future in the form of Rayan in 2025.