Nottingham Forest are among the teams in a race to sign an 18-year-old gem who has left scouts impressed, according to a recent report. The Reds continued their fantastic 2024/25 Premier League season on Saturday, as they beat Midlands rivals Aston Villa to move into the top four on 28 points.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have been the surprise package of the season, and with the chance of securing European football for next season in their sights, January could be the ideal time to strengthen in one or two key positions.

It emerged last week that Forest have made an enquiry to sign striker Igor Jesus from Botafogo in January. The Premier League side are keen to understand what it would take to sign Jesus in the New Year. It is claimed that the Brazilian side will not accept offers below €20 million, and it is likely that a bid of around €40 million could get them Jesus in January, which is roughly £33 million.

As well as looking at Jesus, Forest are also in the race to sign Ben Godfrey from Atalanta. The Reds are interested in signing the versatile defender on a loan basis in the New Year but face competition from other Premier League teams. Godfrey joined the Italian side in the summer but has played just four games in that time and already appears on his way out the exit door. Everton sold the English international for £10 million, so it could potentially cost around that figure should Forest be interested in a permanent deal instead when January arrives.

Forest in transfer race to sign teenage forward

According to a report from Spain, Nottingham Forest are in a race to sign striker Felipe Rodríguez-Gentile from Preston North End. The 18-year-old attacker came through the academy at Deepdale after joining in 2021 and has been impressing many with his performances.

Rodriguez-Gentile, who is from Argentina and is part of their under-17s group, is yet to make his senior debut for the Championship team, but he has a growing list of clubs eyeing a possible move in the future.

It is reported that Forest are interested in signing Rodriguez-Gentile, given the excitement around his ability. The Reds have been keeping a close eye on the attacker, but do face stiff competition, as Tottenham Hotspur and Ipswich Town are also doing the same thing.

Felipe Rodriquez-Gentile's FA Youth Cup stats Apps 6 Goals 9 Assists 1

All three clubs are aware of the potential that the 18-year-old has, and scouts have been keeping a close eye on him from the City Ground, as he is seen as someone who could strengthen their squad in the years to come. Not only his ability, but also his maturity for his age and versatility have left coaches and scouts impressed.