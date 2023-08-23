Nottingham Forest could be eyeing their fifth summer signing, as latest reports identify a potential target for Steve Cooper to chase before the transfer window closes.

The Welshman guided his team towards their first victory of the 2023/24 calendar in match week two, as a late header from Chris Wood handed the Reds a late victory over Sheffield United at the City Ground.

In what was a convincing performance, the Tricky Trees seem to be getting into their stride after a lengthy break away from the Premier League, however, Cooper’s squad is far from finalised at this point in the summer.

Who could Nottingham Forest sign this summer?

In welcoming Matt Turner, Ola Aina, Anthony Elanga and securing Wood on a permanent basis, Forest have equipped wisely during the transfer window so far, with latest news speculating that more new faces could arrive.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Chelsea starlet Andrey Santos could be an option for the Reds to bolster their squad on a season-long loan, with the report suggesting that Brennan Johnson could go in the opposite direction.

Captured for £18m in January by the Blues from Vasco da Gama, the 19-year-old gem could be sent on loan to gain vital experience at senior level for the 2023/24 campaign.

The midfield signings of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo have made the Brazilian’s claim to game-time less realistic, making links to Forest a potentially exciting idea to benefit both club and player.

What is Andrey Santos’ playing style?

Deployed as a defensive midfielder, the teenager has been identified by scouting site Scouted Football as being capable of filling ‘every spot of a midfield three’, being described as already being ‘very accomplished’.

At such a young age, the versatile talent has the ability to adhere to all roles in the midfield pivot, showing strengths in the final third as a scorer and creator, as well as being impressive in defence.

The youngster shone at the U20 World Cup when representing Brazil, contributing to three goals in five games, as well as averaging 1.8 key passes and a mammoth 3.8 tackles per game, as per Sofascore.

A pattern regarding his defensive strengths are evident when revising his 2022 Brazilian Serie B campaign via Sofascore, in which he averaged 2.9 tackles per game over 33 appearances, winning 60% of his total duels over an average of 8.4 per game.

Having been lauded as a “one-man war machine” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Santos could be a significant addition to Cooper’s squad, where he could unearth a deadly middle-of-the-park pairing with him and fellow Brazilian Danilo.

The 22-year-old has been praised as an “exciting player” by the Forest boss and has adapted well to the Premier League following his arrival at the City Ground in January.

Now, the Welshman could go one-step further for his midfield revamp and place Santos beside his compatriot, in a move that could complement the strengths and playing styles of both talents.

Danilo could bring an equally creative and defensive presence to the talents of the Chelsea youngster at the City Ground, as suggested by him averaging a similar rate of 2.1 tackles per game in the 2022 Brazilian Serie A prior to his move to England.

Nottingham could be handed its own Brazilian core in the two similarly poised midfielders, in a move that could significantly benefit and strengthen the outlook in the engine room.