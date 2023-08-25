Nottingham Forest are reportedly ready to delve back into the transfer market again this summer, as Steve Cooper eyes further reinforcements to bolster his side.

The Welshman welcomed Argentine defender Gonzalo Montiel to the City Ground on a loan-deal this week, in what marked the Reds’ fifth arrival of the window.

With three points on the board after a late victory against Sheffield United on game week two of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, the Tricky Trees could be finding their stride which could be strengthened by additional captures before the market closes.

Who could Nottingham Forest sign this summer?

After securing the signature of former Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga last month, the Reds could replicate the nature of the transfer with reports linking them to a fellow forward from one of the league’s top clubs.

As reported by the Evening Standard this week, Chelsea outsider Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to be the subject of a transfer battle, with three clubs in the top-flight ready to fight for his services.

Forest are joined by Fulham and Everton in the race to sign the 22-year-old, who is said to be desperate to leave Stamford Bridge this summer in the hope to kickstart his career.

The report claims that the Blues are demanding a fee in the region of £8m for the Englishman, with Cooper’s side now speculated to be the favourites to land his signature, as suggested by TEAMtalk.

What could Callum Hudson-Odoi offer to Nottingham Forest?

Rising through the ranks at Chelsea’s academy, not many would have predicted the direction of Hudson-Odoi’s career to have gone the way it has in recent years.

The “sensational” left-winger, as he was once lauded by U23 scout Antonio Mango, was a regular for the Blues in both the Premier League and European squads, being part of the side that delivered the Champions League to Stamford Bridge back in 2021.

Since the highs of Porto, the Englishman has seen his game time limited due to both injury and form, which saw him eventually endeavour on a loan spell with Bayer Leverkusen in January.

In the Bundesliga, the Londoner made 14 appearances for Leverkusen, contributing just one assist during his time away from west London, leaving his future looking to be far away from Stamford Bridge.

In Forest’s interest, Hudson-Odoi could have a lifeline, with his talent unquestionable and him still being only 22 years of age, his best years could be found in Cooper’s squad.

Back in the 2021/22 Premier League season, the Chelsea academy graduate found himself likened statistically to Bukayo Saka, whose career has exploded under the trust of Mikel Arteta, showcasing just how promising the Forest target’s future could still be.

In that campaign, the English whiz averaged 6.27 progressive carries and 2.34 key passes per 90 for Chelsea, exceeding the averages of Saka that term who registered an average of 4.23 progressive carries and 2.06 key passes per 90 for the Gunners, via FBref.

If Cooper can retrieve such form from Hudson-Odoi, the Welshman could identify his own answer to Saka, with the Englishman having the potential to perform at the level of the Arsenal sensation when at the top of his game.

With other clubs swarming around the 22-year-old, the Reds may have to act fast if they are to secure the signing this summer.