Nottingham Forest are reportedly closing in on their fifth summer signing, as Steve Cooper looks to bolster his squad with the 2023/24 Premier League campaign underway.

The Reds claimed their first three points of the season on match week two, beating Sheffield United at the City Ground thanks to a last-gasp winner from Chris Wood, who made his move to Nottingham permanent.

After the first taste of success this term, Cooper looks set to delve back into the market to add further reinforcements to his side, as they hope to move away from the shackles of being on the fence between the top-flight and the Championship.

Who could Nottingham Forest sign this summer?

After capturing Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner in their most recent market swoop, the Tricky Trees could be close to welcoming another new addition, if latest reports are to be believed.

As reported by renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have “confirmed” a deal for Sevilla full-back Gonzalo Montiel, with the Italian transfer guru relaying that a medical has been completed.

The structure of the deal is said to be an initial loan with a buy clause of €11m (£9m), in a move that would undoubtedly strengthen the depth of the squad on show at the City Ground.

What is Gonzalo Montiel’s style of play?

Deployed exclusively at right-back, the 26-year-old could be the perfect acquisition for Cooper to integrate into his team, with the player having the ability to compete with and match the style demographic of Serge Aurier.

Once described as a defender ‘active in transition’ by scouting site Target Scouting, the Argentine could be the ideal figure to chop and change with the Ivorian, who is similarly dynamic on the flank.

The former Tottenham Hotspur ace showcased just how effective he can be in the advanced positions on the right side against the Blades, assisting both goals and putting in an impressive defensive display.

In Montiel, Cooper could have strong competition for the 30-year-old, in a talent that could one day succeed him at his role in the side, as supported by his numbers relative to progressive play last season.

As per FBref, the World Cup winner averaged 3.37 progressive passes and 2.01 progressive carries per 90 in La Liga, as well as delivering an average of 1.18 key passes per 90 to reinforce just how dangerous his presence can be in the final third.

Such numbers were not met by Aurier in the Premier League last campaign, however, they were close in proximity to highlight the calibre of talent Forest could capture.

The Ivorian recorded an average of 3.29 progressive passes and 1.71 progressive carries per 90, making far less of an impact with his distribution by recording 0.46 key passes per 90 for the Reds, via FBref.

While being competent on the overlap and in the final third is a must for full-backs in today’s game, the 26-year-old is just as impressive defensively, seeing him once lauded as an “animal” by former coach Julen Lopetegui.

Averaging 1.54 tackles and 1.12 interceptions per 90 for Sevilla last season, the right-back brings assurance at the back as well as a threat going forward.

Identified as being a potentially “tremendous” asset to Forest’s squad by journalist Nathan Joyes, Cooper could land a valuable and cost-effective acquisition this window, in a move that could take the club to further success.