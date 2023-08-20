Highlights Nottingham Forest are looking to sign a midfielder before the window closes.

Compared to Joao Palhinha, he has been dubbed a 'monster'.

It could be a bargain transfer for a central tackling machine.

Nottingham Forest have reportedly made a move for Steve Cooper’s latest target, as he looks to bolster his squad before the end of the transfer window.

The Welshman has already welcomed four players to the City Ground, with Ola Aina, Matt Turner, Anthony Elanga and Chris Wood, who made his loan from Newcastle United permanent.

The New Zealand striker left it late on Friday night to gift his side their first three points of the 2023/24 campaign against Sheffield United, however, there remains lots to improve on, prompting Cooper’s latest activity in the market.

Who could Nottingham Forest sign this summer?

One area that the Reds haven’t recruited in so far this window is the midfield, with a host of talent recently linked to the club in that position.

Names such as Monaco's Youssouf Fofana and Benfica’s Florentino Luis have been circulated as those that Forest could target, although news from Spain has identified a move for a La Liga ace.

As reported by ABC Sevilla, relayed by Sport Witness, Forest have made an offer for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

The opening bid was said to have been turned down by Betis, believed to be lower than the club’s asking price of €12m (£10m).

What is Guido Rodriguez’s playing style?

Deployed as a defensive midfielder, the 29-year-old is a combative figure in La Liga, seeing him described as a “defensive monster” by analyst Marcus Bring for his approach to play.

Such praise for the Argentine is supported by his numbers, ranking in the top 1% of midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues in terms of his average rate of tackles per 90, recording a mammoth 3.87 for Betis, via FBref.

The charts were topped by a midfielder well-known to the Premier League, as Fulham starman Joao Palhinha led the way for defensive players in the engine room.

To reinforce the calibre of player that Forest could obtain in Rodriguez, the World Cup winner has been statistically compared to Palhinha by FBref, with any move potentially set to hand Cooper his very own answer to the Portuguese destroyer.

Lauded as “brutal” by the aforementioned Bring for his defensive duties in the middle of the park, the 29-year-old averaged 1.32 interceptions and 2.38 clearances per 90 in La Liga last season, showcasing just how competent he is at protecting the back line.

The Betis ace also maintained a pass completion rate of 86.7%, as well as making 4.17 final third passes per 90 for his side, suggesting the rounded nature of his ability and innate understanding of the role.

Palhinha fell short of the Argentine in such areas, averaging a pass completion rate of 82.5% and making 3.42 final third passes per 90 in the Premier League last term, highlighting just how much of a force Rodriguez could be at the City Ground.

The Reds will have to improve their opening offer if they are to capture the 29-year-old this summer, with there being no doubt of the quality he could bring to the Reds.