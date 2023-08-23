Nottingham Forest have been linked to a Serie A midfielder according to recent reports, as Steve Cooper eyes further reinforcements in the middle of the park this summer.

The Welshman and his side are underway to a convincing start, claiming their first three points of the season at the City Ground during game week two, beating Sheffield United late on in a 2-1 thriller.

Despite recruiting strongly already in the transfer market through the arrivals of Ola Aina, Matt Turner, Anthony Elanga and the permanent deal of Chris Wood, the Reds are reported to be on the prowl for a new midfielder.

Who could Nottingham Forest sign this summer?

It’s clear to see just where Cooper envisions his next signing to play, with the club linked to a host of central midfield talent in recent weeks.

Reported interest in Chelsea’s Andrey Santos, Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez, Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana and Benfica’s Florentino Luiz has circulated, however another name has emerged this week.

As reported by journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Forest have approached to sign Bologna midfielder Nicolas Dominguez, who has a speculated price tag of €10m (£9m).

Merlo relayed that both the Reds and Galatasaray have “made offers to buy” the player, and are “bidding” to capture his signature this summer.

How good is Nicolas Dominguez?

Deployed in both central and deeper in defensive midfield, the 25-year-old has been lauded as being a presence that “loves a challenge” by South American football expert Nathan Joyes.

Such praise is supported by his monstrous average of 3.13 tackles per 90 over the past year, which has ranked him in the top 8% of midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues in that area, via FBref.

The Argentine won an average of 5.6 total duels per game last season in Serie A for Bologna, once more solidifying just how much of a protective cog he could be in Cooper’s engine room.

One player in particular that could benefit from the Velez Sarsfield gem’s potential arrival is fellow midfielder Danilo, who has impressed greatly since arriving at the City Ground in January.

Taking to Twitter, one Forest fan commented on the Brazilian’s positioning deeper in the midfield as being a waste of his “amazing talent” in impacting a game further forward, which highlights just how much of a revelation Dominguez could be on the 22-year-old.

The Bologna machine could be the anchor in midfield, which would allow Cooper to hand Danilo a more advanced role, with the assurance that the Argentine could hold the fort in the pivot.

Averaging 6.15 progressive passes and 1.41 key passes per 90 for the Italian outfit last term via FBref, the 25-year-old could be the perfect link to unleashing Forest’s January arrival further up-field, with him having the passing ability to transition play.

Asserting himself as one of the better combative midfielders in Europe, Dominguez could be the ideal acquisition for the Tricky Trees to chase, with him being a more cost-effective and equally as impressive target to others the club are speculated to have eyed.

With Galatasaray also monitoring the Serie A sensation, Cooper must strike fast if he is to secure the impressive talent’s signature before the end of the window.