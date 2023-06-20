Nottingham Forest are interested in making a move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Nottingham transfer news - could they sign Sofyan Amrabat?

As we saw last summer, the Tricky Trees have surprising spending power, with almost an entirely new starting line-up welcomed through the door.

With that said, Amrabat remains a realistic target this summer, with there being a suggestion that both Forest and West Ham United will battle for the midfielder's signature.

TuttoMercato's Giacomo Lacobellis also reported that the only two clubs willing to match the current asking price of £30m are Newcastle United and Liverpool, however.

The Premier League interest comes as no shock after Amrabat impressed many at the World Cup with Morocco, where, at one stage, he had won possession more than any other player at the tournament.

It remains to be seen where the Viola “monster” - as once lauded by journalist Carlo Garganese - ends up this summer, with a number of clubs interested.

Would Sofyan Amrabat suit Nottingham Forest?

If you look at Gibbs-White, he is a player with flair; a player with the ability to create. And he needs the freedom to express his best traits.

That's where Amrabat could be the perfect player to form an exciting partnership, should Forest win the race to sign the Fiorentina star.

Where Gibbs-White is an attack-minded player, as proven by his impressive 16 goal involvements in the Premier League last season, the 26-year-old machine has the ability to play the role out of the spotlight, providing the stage for players of Gibbs-White's ilk to perform.

The World Cup showcased that very ability for all to see, so much so that a role often played out of the spotlight was highlighted several times.

Against Spain, in particular, Forest fans got a preview of the player they have been linked with, as Amrabat made the most tackles in the game, as well as making nine ball recoveries, winning seven ground duels, and completing 25 passes.

It was an all-round display of dominance against the likes of Gavi and Sergio Busquets. Speaking about Amrabat's World Cup performance, Alan Shearer praised Amrabat, saying (via Liverpool Echo):

"He really enjoys that and he’s really good at that - ‘get off the ball, I’m having it’ - and he’s setting his team forward. He’s been key.

"He does that, he protects, he can get out there and help his full-backs, and that’s what he’s in that role to do - to stop, and be a spoiler - he’s excellent at it. Then he drives forward and they’re on their way. He’s been magnificent, he really has.

"I think he ran the game at times tonight, it was incredible, just how deep the French were in the second half.

"And he was driving at them, and the main reason they were so deep was because of his energy and the way he just cajoled his entire team and cajoled the entire nation."

Compared to Forest's current options in similar roles, too, the Morocco international stands out once more. According to FBref, Amrabat has better a pass completion and makes more tackles and interceptions per 90 when compared with Steve Cooper's current options in Danilo and Remo Freuler.

His key tackling and interception attributes are particularly important, as this is the work that will win the ball back and distribute the ball quicker to the attack-minded Gibbs-White - something current options have done worse than transfer target Amrabat.

If Forest can secure the services of the midfielder, then Cooper will have a significantly improved option in the middle of the park and one that will only help the England U21 thrive even more at the City Ground.