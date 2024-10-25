Nottingham Forest are reportedly one of the clubs preparing an offer to sign a new midfielder in 2025, according to a fresh report.

Nottingham Forest continue strong Premier League start

A 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at the City Ground continued Nuno Espírito Santo's side's strong start to the Premier League season.

After just avoiding relegation last season (albeit with points deductions for breaching financial fair play regulations), Forest have lost just once so far this season, and currently sit in the top half of the table. Their run of form includes a historic win over Liverpool and Anfield, as well as draws with European contenders Chelsea and Brighton, both of whom have started the season very strongly.

They did suffer shootout heartbreak in the EFL Cup as they were knocked out on penalties by Newcastle United, but their early form in the Premier League has left that disappointment a distant memory in the Midlands.

Nuno's side now have a run of favourable fixtures ahead as they take on Premier League new boys Leicester City and Ipswich Town in their next five games looking to continue their early form and translate a good start into the Garibaldi's best Premier League season since 1995/96, when they finished 9th. Now, a fresh report has linked them with a move for an impressive midfielder next summer.

Forest want £16m+ French midfielder

That is according to reports coming out of Turkey, which claim that Nottingham Forest are one of several sides preparing a move to sign French midfielder Batista Mendy next summer.

The 24-year-old joined Trabzonspor from French side Angers in the summer of 2023, and has gone on to become a key man in the Turkish side's midfield. He started 31 games in the Turkish top flight last season, and has already started seven times this campaign, albeit largely at centre-back rather than in his normal central midfield berth.

He was considered something of a gem for the future during his time in Ligue 1, with football analyst Ben Mattinson describing him as a "strong ball-winning midfielder" and a "a technically secure anchor with good passing" on X.

As per the report, clubs in Europe have taken notice of Mendy's form in Turkey, and it is claimed that "Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace" are among those most interested, while it is suggested that the interested parties are "preparing offers" for the 24-year-old midfielder.

Palace have a long-term interest in the midfielder, but he will not be allowed to leave in January even if offers do come in, with Trapzonspor only willing to let him leave next summer and having slapped a 20m euros (£16.6m) price tag on his head as they look to turn a profit on the Frenchman.

The Premier League duo will face competition from an unnamed Russian club, but their interest is thought to be concrete and should Mendy continue to impress, there could be a fight for his signature come next summer, with Forest firmly in the mix.