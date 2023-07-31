Highlights American international Matt Turner is a strong candidate to join Nottingham Forest, potentially causing the collapse of the Dean Henderson deal.

American international Matt Turner is a "serious candidate for Nottingham Forest" this summer, which could see the potential Dean Henderson deal collapse, per transfers expert Fabrizio Ronmano.

Is Matt Turner joining Nottingham Forest this summer?

In stark contrast to last year, Forest have only paid for two new signings so far this summer; Chris Wood from Newcastle United, who cost £15m and Anthony Elanga from Manchester United, who also cost £15m.

It looks like two could very quickly become three, however, as the Tricky Trees appear set to sign a new number one in the coming weeks.

United's Henderson has been touted for a move to the City Ground for much of the last 12 months following a loan spell last season, but in a surprising turn of events, Steve Cooper's side could be about to sign USMNT star Turner instead.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal's potential signing of Brentford's number one, David Raya, could open the door to the 29-year-old's exit, with Forest already in dialogue with him.

As with most deals, the most significant barrier to completion is the club's differing valuations. Arsenal are said to want £18m, considerably more than the Garibaldi would be willing to pay.

While there is still some way to go before a price can be agreed upon, the move certainly threatens to scupper Henderson's chance at returning to the City Ground, per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"Arsenal are going on David Raya because Matt Turner has a chance to go to Nottingham Forest, and this could see the Dean Henderson deal collapse.

"So, let's see who is going to win this race to be the new Nottingham Forest goalkeeper, Matt Turner or Dean Henderson.

"But at the moment, Turner is a serious candidate for Nottingham Forest on a permanent transfer, so this is the idea."

How does Matt Turner compare to Dean Henderson?

With the two keepers potentially vying for the single spot at Forest this summer, who would be the better transfer?

The first thing to note is that neither player made many appearances last season. Turner started 13 games across all competitions as he struggled to dislodge Aaron Ramsdale at the Emirates, whereas Henderson started just 18 games due to an injury partway through the campaign.

That said, if we just took last season, the American comes out slightly ahead with an average rating of 6.73 and passing accuracy of 72.3%, per WhoScored. On the other hand, the once-capped Englishman averaged a rating of just 6.57 and a pretty poor passing accuracy of 56.8%, also per WhoScored.

When it comes to their underlying numbers, it is a bit more even, with the "insane" United man edging it 75.4% to 73.8% for save percentage and 39.5% to 22.5% for clean sheet percentage, per FBref.

However, the former MLS star comes out on top when it comes to passing ability, averaging 21 completed passes per 90 to Henderson's 15.2, and a total passing distance of 652.9 yards per 90 compared to just 540.3, also per FBref.

Ultimately, it looks like Cooper and Forest can't really lose regardless of which keeper they opt for, but perhaps with the "phenomenal" Turner, there is slightly more upside in his ball-playing ability.