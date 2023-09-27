Nottingham Forest have overcome a lot of heartache over the previous two decades since dropping out of the top flight, including relegation to League One in 2005 and the financial hardships that followed, but supporters are now enjoying the most fruitful period in recent history.

Since their promotion back to the Premier League, a footballing giant has been awoken on Trentside with their resurgence back to England's top table being spearheaded by Steve Cooper's managerial expertise and following an exceptional transfer window, are in a good position to consolidate once more.

While the City Ground is a cauldron of hope and excitement these days, their path back to the big time has been far from simple and in their attempts to assemble a squad good enough to challenge for promotion, Forest have missed out on several quality stars.

Every team has stories to tell when discussing the ones who got away and became world-beaters elsewhere; Forest are no different. From coming very close to signing Gareth Bale in 2009 to failing in their pursuit to land Ivan Toney in 2020, those two examples are the most pressing of those woes laid bare.

Another is that of John McGinn, who was once heavily linked with a move to the City Ground, in what would have been a huge blessing for the tricky trees.

Did Nottingham Forest nearly sign John McGinn?

In the summer of 2017, Nottingham Forest were scouting for an all-action and tireless midfielder with John McGinn popping up on their radar from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

At the time, the 22-year-old was one of the hottest prospects in the division and the Hibs demonstrated that by holding firm in their valuation of the midfielder, knocking back two bids that were made by Forest for £750,000 and £1.5m, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Speaking after the two bids were submitted, manager Neil Lennon said: "It is laughable and we’ve kicked it into touch.

‘They’ll need to come back with far more money than they’re offering at the minute. If they do then, fine, that’s a decision the club has to make. If other clubs come in for John, we’ve got a valuation of the player."

Lennon also went on to say that he valued McGinn at £5m, a valuation which wasn't met the following summer as Aston Villa swooped in with a £2.7m bid and managed to prise him away from Easter Road as Forest were made to regret not signing the Scotland international in the years that followed.

How good is John McGinn?

An integral piece to the promotion puzzle assembled by Dean Smith as Aston Villa returned to the Premier League in 2019, McGinn has since established himself as one of the most industrious, all-action and consistent midfielders in the top flight.

Described on many occasions as "Duracell bunny" for his energetic and dynamic displays, the 28-year-old provides Villa with a constant wave of energy across all areas of the pitch, boasting the ability to cover every blade of grass and using his exceptional ball-carrying to drive his side up the field.

This is reflected in the metrics he's produced when compared against his positional peers across Europe's top five leagues in the past year, ranking in the 6% for successful take-ons, top 8% for fouls drawn and top 12% for through balls, as per FBref.

McGinn breaks the lines well with his piercing runs and can operate in a multitude of positions; in the double pivot in a midfield two, in behind the striker or on the right of a front three, and showcasing this versatility has seen him receive huge praise from Emery.

The Spaniard commented: “His qualities in different positions is always good for the team. He’s very competitive in every position and now playing as a No.8, he’s playing very well. I changed his position and he has done well.”

It's not a coincidence that the £120k per-week live wire has been a favourite of every manager he's worked under, including Steven Gerrard, who gave him the role of captaincy during his time at Villa Park and showered him with praise, saying:

"He is universally respected, he has been around the club for a long time, the fans adore him and everyone around Bodymoor, everyone around Villa Park, have got major respect for John, his peers have, he plays with consistency, he is my type of player and that is a few reasons why I decided to go with him.”

Lauded as "outstanding" by Dean Smith after signing, McGinn has been a revelation since joining Villa for £2.7m five years ago and continues to his value skyrocket.

Now valued at a whopping £32m (€36.7M), according to Football Transfers, Forest are made to rue not landing McGinn when they had a chance.