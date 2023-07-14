Nottingham Forest have “an interest in sounding out” Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer if they cannot secure the signature of another Premier League winger Steve Cooper is interested in, claims transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Callum Hudson-Odoi joining Nottingham Forest?

It was a successful first season back in the Premier League for The Garibaldi last year as they managed to secure their safety in their penultimate game thanks to a brilliant 1-0 victory over title-chasing Arsenal at the City Ground.

With their top-flight status assured for another year, the Midlands club have once again turned to the transfer market as they look to firmly establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in English football.

According to the Evening Standard, the side are confident in luring Brazilian winger Willian away from London after his contract at Fulham expired this month. However, should that deal not materialise, they have a backup, Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi.

The Tricky Trees are reportedly amongst the favourites to land the 22-year-old, with Cooper a ‘huge fan’ of the player after working with him at the under-17 World Cup before, per Football Transfers.

The Wandsworth-born dynamo’s £120,000-a-week contract expires in 12 months, and with the Blues preferring to sell him over another loan, a bid in the region of £20m could be enough to secure his services, also per Football Transfers.

The two-time European Champions might face some stiff competition from the continent, however, as according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Serie A side and Champions League contenders Lazio are said to be interested in the young Englishman.

What has Dean Jones said about Hudson-Odoi?

Jones pointed out that whatever Hudson-Odoi decides to do this summer, he will have to do it quickly, as he will not feature for the Blues next year. He mentions Lazio as a potential destination but believes Forest could offer him a way to stay in the Premier League should they fail to land top target Willian.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Hudson-Odoi needs to find a solution pretty soon as he’s not going to figure for Chelsea next season.

“It’s a case now of being very open-minded. He’s been to Germany on loan, and there are possibilities in the Bundesliga, for sure, while he’s also being linked to Lazio. I have little doubt he could go to Serie A and shine - just as Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic are hoping to.

“But there might still be a way for him to get a chance in the Premier League - we cannot discount that at this stage. One option I’ve heard that really might open up is at Nottingham Forest. They have been enquiring over Willian and, if that does not progress, I am led to believe they are interested in properly sounding out Hudson-Odoi.

“They are not afraid to go after big names, and it’s clear they intend to show ambition right now as this second season in the Premier League is a real chance for the club to begin establishing themselves in the top flight.”

Who else are Nottingham Forest linked to?

Outside of tricky wingers, Forest are also looking for a new goalkeeper.

According to The Athletic, the primary target in that department remains Manchester United’s Dean Henderson, who has returned to the Red Devils for preseason.

However, should a deal for the Englishman not be possible, the club have already identified Wolverhampton Wanderers shot-stopper Jose Sa as a potential alternative.

The Portuguese keeper has already spent two seasons with Forest’s sister club Olympiacos between 2018 and 2021, so there is a relationship there with the club’s ownership.

Ultimately, a move to Forest could suit all parties involved, giving Hudson-Odoi the platform to rediscover the form that led Frank Lampard to label him “special”, and Cooper could have a potentially world-class winger on his hands if he gets back to his best.