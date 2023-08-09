Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, as Steve Cooper eyes quality reinforcements this summer.

The Welshman must welcome additional resources to his side, who struggled on their return to the Premier League last season, leaving it until the penultimate game of the calendar to confirm their safety.

With the opening game against Arsenal fast approaching, it’s time for Cooper to weigh up his squad options with the ability to dip into the market before it closes.

What’s the latest on Tyler Adams to Nottingham Forest?

As reported back in June by the Mail, Forest emerged as one of the clubs interested in Adams, who suffered a demotion with Leeds last season.

The American was said to be ‘one of the names’ Cooper was considering moving for, with the 24-year-old having a £20m relegation release clause in his contract at Elland Road.

More recently, however, news has suggested that the Reds should expect competition for the midfielder, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirming Chelsea’s desire to make contact with the player.

How good is Tyler Adams?

Having been hailed as a “machine” by journalist Wes Rucker, the USMNT international made quite the impact during his debut season in the Premier League, asserting himself as a rock in Leeds’ midfield.

Despite his debut campaign ending bitterly in relegation, the American midfielder prevailed as one of the Whites’ brightest individuals, hence the increased interest surrounding the 24-year-old’s services.

Obtaining a talent as combative and thorough as Adams could be one of the elements fundamental to take Cooper’s side to the next level, and cementing their status as a top-flight club, moving away from being on the fence between the Premier League and Championship.

The New York-born star showcased the roundedness of his game, and his complete skill set in what it takes to be a top performer in the engine room in England.

Maintaining a pass completion rate of 82.5% per 90, as well as averaging an impressive 5.68 progressive passes per 90 last campaign for Leeds, via FBref, the midfielder is an assured presence in possession and a strong link to transitioning play from defence to attack.

For Forest, Adams could bolster the options on show at the City Ground in such a crucial area, with the youngster having the potential to take the place of some veterans in the position.

Signed in January from Newcastle United, Jonjo Shelvey had all the ingredients to be the reliable source in the midfield to help Forest coast towards safety, however, the Englishman had the opposite effect.

Making just six starts in the league, the 31-year-old dud was kept away from the action after reacting poorly for not being in the line-up against Liverpool in April and has since been segregated from the first team.

The Essex-born midfielder has been excluded from the club’s pre-season festivities, with all signs leading to a City Ground exit, leaving room for a new face to take his place.

Adams is more recently a better performer than the former Newcastle, who fell short in terms of averages per 90 to the American, based on his figures for Leeds last term and Shelvey’s numbers for the Magpies in the 2021/22 campaign.

As per FBref, the 24-year-old averaged an impressive 3.72 tackles and 1.46 interceptions per 90 for the Whites, as well as averaging 1.00 key passes per 90 to highlight his attacking prowess amid his defensive security.

Shelvey averaged 1.36 tackles and 1.00 interceptions for Newcastle in 2021/22, recording 0.73 key passes per 90, via FBref, making Adams’ claim to replace him at Forest a particularly unquestionable one.