Nottingham Forest are in “ongoing” negotiations regarding a deal to bring Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson to the Premier League, according to Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

Who is Victor Nelsson?

Nelsson is naturally a centre-back who has plied his trade at the Rams Park Stadium since 2021 having moved there from FC Copenhagen, and during his two years at the club, he’s gone on to become a regular feature of Okan Buruk’s first team squad.

In the Super Lig last season, the 24-year-old started 33 out of 36 matches, so despite still having another three years remaining on his contract, his high standard of performances had initially caught the eye of two particular clubs in the top-flight in England.

The Denmark international was reportedly the subject of an accepted bid from Tottenham Hotspur, though it’s since been claimed that talks over a deal have come to an end, whilst Wolverhampton Wanderers were believed to have initiated contact to enquire about the conditions of a move last summer.

However, Steve Cooper might consider entering the market to look for a new central defender after it was revealed that Felipe would miss the start of the new season with a knee injury, so as a result of short-term cover being needed at the very least, the Turkish outfit’s star appears to be a player that the boss is pursuing.

Are Nottingham Forest signing Victor Nelsson?

Taking to Twitter X, Di Marzio revealed that Nottingham Forest have opened discussions with Galatasaray regarding a summer swoop for Nelsson, though has failed to mention whether this would be a loan or permanent move, alongside how much the transfer fee would be. He wrote:

“@NFFC are interested in @GalatasaraySK defender Victor #Nelsson. Contacts ongoing. #NFFC @SkySport @SkySportsPL.”

How good is Victor Nelsson?

According to members of the media, Nelsson is a “Danish lion” for his positive attitude that he shows both on and off the pitch for Galatasaray, and there’s no doubt that should he sign on the dotted line in the final weeks of the window, it would be a massive coup for Nottingham Forest.

The Hornbæk native, who earns £19k-per-week, last season averaged 3.3 clearances and 3.2 aerial wins per league game, via WhoScored, alongside recording an 85.7% pass success rate, which was higher than any of the regular starters managed at The City Ground, indicating that he’d be an upgrade on Cooper’s current options.

The 2022 World Cup participant is also capable of getting involved with the action in the final third having scored five goals and provided four assists since the start of his career, making him an extremely well-rounded player at both ends of the pitch.

A versatile operator, Nelsson even has the ability to play slightly higher up in both defensive and central midfield as well as in his usual role at the heart of the backline which will be yet another attractive attribute to the boss, hence why he’s opened talks over a move, so this could definitely be one to watch in the near future.