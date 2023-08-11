Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in Galatasaray centre-back Victor Nelsson, as Steve Cooper looks to bolster his side ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

The Reds must make sufficient changes this summer if they are to compete next term, with a firm first test away at Arsenal a good indicator to what the squad require to avoid another relegation battle.

One area that will need assistance is the defence, which could be improved if latest reports are to be believed.

What’s the latest on Victor Nelsson to Nottingham Forest?

As reported by renowned journalist Gianluca Di Marzio on Twitter, Forest have made contact with Turkish champions Galatasaray over the potential signing of Nelsson.

Di Marzio claims that contact is ‘ongoing’, confirming the Premier League side’s interest in the Danish defender.

Valued by FootballTransfers at €12.5m (£11m), Cooper could land himself a bargain in a player that was speculated in Turkey to be wanted by both Tottenham and Arsenal this window.

How good is Victor Nelsson?

The 24-year-old made 33 appearances in the Super Lig to heavily contribute to the Lions’ title-winning campaign, having a hand in 15 clean sheets in an impressive individual season.

Deployed in central defence, the Denmark international won 57% of his total duels in the league last term, averaging 4.5 duel wins per game to communicate his assured presence in the back line, via Sofascore.

Previously lauded as “exemplary” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the defender could be warmly welcomed at the City Ground, in a move that could bolster the quality and future of Cooper’s squad.

Last season’s combination of Felipe and Moussa Niakhate was efficient for the Welshman, however with the Brazilian being 34 years of age and Niakhate currently nursing a dislocated elbow, Forest are short in central defence.

In Nelsson, the Reds could not only sign an eventual heir to the former Atletico Madrid man but also the ideal partner for the Senegalese titan in what could be a strong partnership at the back.

One of the notable areas that the Danish whiz could implement into Cooper’s back line is his composure on the ball, as highlighted by his pass success rate of 85.7% per game.

A trait recognised in the best defences in the Premier League, Forest have lacked the comfort of fielding a centre-back comfortable in possession, suggested by Niakhate’s pass completion rate of 67.8% per 90, paired with Felipe’s 72.4%.

Introducing Nelsson to the side could bring the best out of the Senegal international, who could thrive in playing beside a defender with such swagger on the ball.

The two are similar in their approaches to protecting the goal, with their averages recorded in their respective league seasons suggesting that they could be a strong duo, with Nelsson averaging 0.8 tackles and 1.0 interceptions per game to the Forest man’s 1.39 tackles and 1.47 interceptions per 90.

Following the interest in the defender from north London, Forest could snatch themselves a highly-rated talent in the centre-back, in a deal that could be the difference at the back in the new campaign.