Having beaten Chelsea in their last outing, Nottingham Forest will be desperate to get back amongst it in the Premier League following an international break.

Anthony Elanga, who joined Forest from Manchester United in the summer, scored the only goal of the game at Stamford Bridge.

Burnley meanwhile fell at home to Tottenham Hotspur despite taking an early lead. The Clarets were ahead thanks to South African international Lyle Foster after just 4 minutes but a Heung-min Son hat-trick made all the difference in a 5-2 win for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

That win for Nottingham Forest takes them into the top half whilst Burnley remain at the foot of the table as one of only two teams, along with Luton Town, yet to pick up a point this term.

Next time out, the pair will face off at the City Ground and we at Football FanCast have peeled the curtain back on the history of this fixture, so you don’t have to.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley: Who has the better head-to-head record (competitive games only)?

This year’s form doesn’t in any way reflect how these two teams have fared against each other in the past with Burnley having the slight edge. These games have been fairly well spread out between top-tier football and life in the second division too.

Nottingham Forest wins 37 Draws 28 Burnley wins 43

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley: Who has more wins at the City Ground?

Home form prevails for Nottingham Forest with their 55% win rate in this fixture at the City Ground being very respectable indeed.

Forest bounced around a few different stadiums in the area before arriving at The City Ground in 1898, where they’ve been ever since.

Nottingham Forest wins 29 Draws 13 Burnley wins 11

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley: Who has more wins at Turf Moor?

Unlike Nottingham Forest, Burnley have never known anything different than Turf Moor. Similarly though, they have won more often than not on their own patch, at a rate of 58%, slightly higher than that of their upcoming opponents.

The club became one of the first professional teams in all the land in 1883 and they have that one ground since then.

Nottingham Forest wins 08 Draws 15 Burnley wins 32

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley: Who has the better cup record?

Cup meetings between Nottingham Forest and Burnley have been few and far between with the two crossing paths just eight times since their first ever meeting in 1906.

Twice in the FA Cup these two teams have played but both of these outings came in the 1934/1935 season with the first attempt being drawn 0-0, before Burnley won the replayed game 3-0.

Nottingham Forest wins 02 Draws 01 Burnley wins 05

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley: How have the last 5 meetings played out?

Burnley’s recent stints in the Premier League have not coincided with that of Nottingham Forest until now, meaning that this will be the first meeting of the pair since the competition was created three decades ago.

30th August 2023- Nottingham Forest 0-1 Burnley:

Whilst it isn't a league meeting, these two teams will be familiar with each other after they were drawn together in the second round of the League Cup, which was played just a couple of weeks ago.

Some key players were rested but others remained in the XIs for the respective managers and so Steve Cooper wouldn’t have been particularly impressed to be eliminated so early. It was a stalemate for the majority of the game until Swiss substitute Zeki Amdouni sent the away fans into raptures at the City Ground in the 90th minute.

23rd February 2016- Burnley 1-0 Nottingham Forest:

We now travel back several years to the last league matchup between Nottingham Forest and Burnley.

The latter won the title that year in emphatic fashion but this dominance wasn’t necessarily reflected when crossing paths with Forest. Once again, it was decided by a single goal and the scorer this time was Sam Vokes.

20th October 2015- Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley:

In the reverse fixture, with Nottingham Forest’s season not yet having been derailed, they were able to hold Sean Dyche’s side to draw in a dreaded EFL midweek game.

The drama came in the last fifteen minutes with Forest shooting themselves in the foot just moments after taking the lead. Eric Lichaj found the back of the net only for Henri Lansbury to be sent off a couple of minutes later. An experienced and versatile Matthew Taylor was on hand to equalize in the dying embers.

22nd February 2014- Burnley 3-1 Nottingham Forest:

We’re again talking about a season that saw Burnley promoted to the Premier League and again, they came out on top against Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor.

Burnley stormed into a 3-0 lead before half-time thanks to a Scott Arfield strike and a Vokes brace. Djamel Abdoun missed from the penalty spot and then proceeded to convert the rebound but it was nothing more than a consolation.

23rd November 2013- Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley:

Sam Vokes continued his streak of bothering the Forest backline with his goal in their 1-1 draw in Nottingham coming from twelve yards out.

Who has played for both Nottingham Forest and Burnley?

Chris Wood (Burnley 2017-2022; Nottingham Forest 2023-current)

The first of three players to have played for both Nottingham Forest and Burnley is still currently active for the former.

Chris Wood performed well for Leicester City and Leeds United but he truly made his name as a Burnley player. He enjoyed both Premier League and Championship football with the Clarets before moving on to Newcastle United last summer. That transfer didn’t really work and after being loaned to Forest for the second-half of last season, he has now joined Cooper’s ranks on a permanent basis.

George Boyd (Nottingham Forest 2010; Burnley 2014-2017)

George Boyd is another player who enjoyed the highs of promotion and lows of relegation with Burnley and played some of his best football for them.

His spell with Nottingham Forest was a brief one, joining on loan from Peterborough United before he eventually established himself as a key player with the Posh. The Scottish international most recently played for Salford City before announcing his retirement in late 2021.

Tendayi Darikwa (Burnley 2015-2017; Nottingham Forest 2017-2021)

All three of these players incidentally played for Burnley in 2017 but Tendayi Darikwa is more closely associated with Nottingham Forest and may even be a sort of cult hero in and around the Trent.

The Zimbabwe international was actually born in Nottingham and yet it was Chesterfield where he played as a youngster. He eventually gravitated towards the City Ground where he played under the likes of Aitor Karanka and Sabri Lamouchi. Darikwa is currently plying his trade in Cyprus having left Wigan Athletic earlier this year.

What is Nottingham Forest’s biggest victory over Burnley?

18th September 1957: Nottingham Forest 7-0 Burnley

Nottingham Forest’s biggest win over Burnley saw them score seven unanswered goals nearly 70 years ago. Stewart Imlach and Tommy Wilson were amongst the scorers as they got two-a-piece.

They finished second in the second division the year prior and so were promoted to the top flight where this 7-0 pasting took place. At the end of the 1957/58 season, Forest ended up, very respectably, in tenth.

What is Burnley’s biggest victory over Nottingham Forest?

21st November 1959: Burnley 8-0 Nottingham Forest

It didn’t take long for Burnley to get their own back and they went one step further in fact.

Their 8-0 drubbing of Forest took place in the 1959/60 season and saw Jimmy Robson notch five goals. Also on the score sheet were Brian Pilkington and Ray Pointer (2).

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley: Key stats

This will be the 1st ever league meeting between the two clubs in the Premier League era

Burnley haven’t lost to Nottingham Forest in their last 8 meetings

Neither team have drawn a single game so far this season

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley: Famous fixtures

22nd February 2014- Burnley 3-1 Nottingham Forest:

The first of two famous meetings between these clubs has already been talked about with Burnley’s eventual promotion being the headline.

Sean Dyche’s side enjoyed automatic promotion alongside champions Leicester City whilst Nottingham Forest only ended up six points away from the playoff spots. Had this game gone differently then maybe we would be discussing a very different story.

23rd October 1976- Nottingham Forest 5-2 Burnley:

Our other famous fixture instead favours Nottingham Forest and it took place nearly 50 years ago. They beat Burnley 5-2 at the City Ground on their way to a promotion of their own. It was just the third game of the season and so this victory propelled Brian Clough’s team onto greatness.

The game becomes all the more significant when you consider that after this season, the pair wouldn’t cross paths in a league fixture for another 23 years or so as promotions and relegations continued to keep them apart. All the leagues game that followed were in the Championship because, as previously mentioned, these two teams haven’t clashed in the Premier League (until this weekend).