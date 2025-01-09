Nottingham Forest’s incredible start to the season is turning into something more than just a fast start. The City Ground faithful dared to dream of European football a few games into the campaign, but perhaps those dreams are well on the way to becoming reality with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side sitting third in the Premier League.

Goal difference is the only thing separating the men in Garibaldi Red from second-place Arsenal, with both sides on 40 points. Liverpool who are currently top of the Premier League, have a six-point lead.

Champions League football could become a reality for the East Midlands club at the end of the season. Nuno could look to bring in reinforcements this winter to ensure they get over the line, with Forest linked with a midfielder.

Nottingham Forest’s midfield target

The player in question here is Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian has been out of favour in Turin since his summer move from Aston Villa, and could now depart the club in the January transfer window.

According to a report from the highly reputable Fabrizio Romano, Forest “are among the clubs showing interest” in a move for the midfielder this winter. He reports that the former Villa man's “situation is open” ahead of a busy few weeks in January.

They could well face competition from other sides in the English top flight. According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Tottenham Hotspur are also considering doing a deal, with Manchester United and Arsenal also showing interest.

Why Douglas Luiz would be a good signing

Sadly, the Brazil international has not been a regular starter for the Turin giants this season, after his big-money £42.35m move from Villa Park. He has been out of favour under new Juve boss Thiago Motta.

Reuters/Daniele Mascolo

In total, Luiz has managed just 13 appearances across all competitions, with nine of those coming in Serie A. He has featured for just 354 minutes altogether, which equates to a remarkably low 3.93 full 90-minute games.

With that in mind, it is no surprise that he could be searching for an exit from the Old Lady. However, there is no doubting his quality, which he showcased for Villa during his time in England.

Your changes have been saved Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

In fact, football statistician Statman Dave previously described him as the “best box-to-box CM in the Premier League”, showing how highly rated he was.

The midfielder was formidable for the Villans. Over the span of five seasons in Claret and Blue, he played 204 games, scoring 22 goals and grabbing 24 assists.

Luiz’s best campaign at Villa Park came in 2023/24, where he scored nine times and registered five assists in 35 Premier League games.

Should Forest get this deal over the line, they could see a fantastic midfield partnership form between Luiz and Elliot Anderson. The Newcastle United academy graduate has been impressive for Forest so far this season, with Nuno describing him as an “amazing talent” earlier in the season.

He has been superb in Garibaldi Red since his move last summer, playing 19 times in the Premier League and registering five assists in that time. His quick feet and creativity have been a breath of fresh air for Forest.

The pair are both more than complimentary of each other in a midfield pivot, although one may have to take up more defensive responsibility. The stats on Squawka suggest it is certainly a duo that could work. It is worth considering that these are from their most recent season in the Premier League.

The Forest star trumps the £134k-per-week Brazilian in many key metrics. That includes the number of duels won per game, with 8.8 compared to 4.5, and the number of chances created per 90 minutes, with 2.1 as opposed to 1.6 for Luiz.

Anderson & Luiz key stats compared Stat (per 90) Anderson 2024/25 Luiz 2023/24 Chances created 2.1 1.6 Forward passes 13.1 12.5 Take-ons completed 1.7 0.8 Duels won 8.8 4.5 Interceptions 1.2 0.7 Ball recoveries 7.1 5.6 Stats from Squawka

Signing Luiz could be a fantastic piece of business this winter for Forest. He is clearly a superb player, and, as the stats suggest, could work well in a midfield pivot with Anderson.

With Forest chasing a Champions League spot, or maybe more, the Brazilian could make a big difference.