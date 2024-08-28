Over the last couple of weeks, countless names have been thrown into the mix as Nottingham Forest aim to secure a new striker before Friday’s transfer deadline.

On the face of it, it may seem harsh that the club are looking for new options after Chris Wood registered 14 Premier League goals last campaign, but it’s a signal of ambition from owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Eddie Nketiah appeared the most likely at one stage, but after failing to agree personal terms with the Arsenal ace, a deal fell through, with the Englishman now set for a move to Crystal Palace.

Vitor Roque is another name that has previously been mentioned, but after his loan move to Spanish side Real Betis, the Reds have to continue their hunt with just a couple of days left in the window.

As a result, they may turn to one target who has previously been the subject of interest from Manchester United.

Nottingham Forest's search for a striker

According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest have now set their sights on Ajax striker Brian Brobbey before Friday’s deadline.

The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign in Eredivisie during 2023/24, registering 18 goals and eight assists, before receiving a call-up to the Netherlands national side for Euro 2024.

The report states that Forest are desperate to land a new centre-forward before the deadline, with the Ajax man the latest player on the club’s radar after their failure to sign Nketiah last week.

However, Brobbey would be an expensive addition for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, with previous reports claiming that the Dutch side value the youngster at around the £30m mark.

His goalscoring record would make him a phenomenal addition, but also his all-round play is suited to the Reds’ current system, making him a perfect alternative to another current target.

Why Brobbey would be the perfect Gimenez alternative

The saga over a potential move for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez has been ongoing for numerous days, with various reports claiming different things over a potential move to the City Ground.

Forest have had three separate bids rejected for the Mexican international, but journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed yesterday that the club are still trying to secure a deal for the 23-year-old.

It would be a deal in the region of €33m (£28m) for Gimenez, a respectable fee given his tally of 29 combined goals and assists in the Eredivisie last season.

However, the club still remain in the race for Brobbey, with the Ajax talent potentially being a better option for the Reds than Gimenez.

The “exceptional” Dutchman, as described by scout Antonio Mango, may have registered fewer goal contributions last season, but did manage to achieve a higher shot-on-target rate than the Mexican, making him more efficient with his chances in the final third.

How Brobbey & Gimenez compare in the Eredivisie in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Brobbey Gimenez Games played 30 30 Goals + assists 26 29 Progressive carries 2 1.8 Shot-on-target accuracy 48% 47% Pass accuracy 78% 68% Shot-creating actions 3.5 2.7 Take-on success 49% 33% Aerials won 63% 47% Stats via FBref

He also contributed with more shot-creating actions per 90 whilst winning more aerial duels, providing that target man and aerial threat that Nuno likes in his centre-forwards.

Brobbey also achieved a higher pass accuracy rate, whilst completing more of the take-ons he attempted, demonstrating his quality at the ball at his feet - a crucial attribute to fit into the club’s transition into a more possession-based side.

Whilst Gimenez undoubtedly remains the club’s top target, with just a couple of days left in the window, they are running out of time to secure a deal for a player who will take the Reds to the next level.

Brobbey has demonstrated in the Netherlands that he has all the tools to thrive in the Premier League, with his bulldozing nature a problem for any defender who tries to stand his way.

£30m could be a good price for the youngster, who’s proven his goalscoring ability, whilst also having the potential to improve further in the East Midlands.