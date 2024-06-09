Nottingham Forest face a big summer ahead of them if they are to build on the 17th-placed finish achieved in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign.

During the season, the Reds changed managers with fan-favourite Steve Cooper replaced by Nuno Espírito Santo, following a run of six matches which included five defeats and one draw.

The Portuguese boss managed to secure the club another season of top-flight football on the final day, despite receiving a four-point deduction for breaking the league’s PSR limits.

As a result of the previous points deduction, the club will have to operate shrewdly this summer to bolster their playing squad, but also to avoid any further PSR breach which could put their future Premier League status at risk.

However, despite keeping the Reds in England’s top-flight, the job expected of him upon his arrival at the City Ground, Nuno could find himself being replaced before the start of the 2024/25 campaign, by one manager owner Evangelos Marinakis knows very well.

Forest interested in Premier League boss

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Nottingham Forest are targeting a deal for Fulham boss Marco Silva should they decide to brutally part ways with Nuno during the off-season.

Silva, who like Nuno is Portuguese, has done an excellent job at Craven Cottage in recent seasons, pulling the club clear of any looming relegation threat, and transforming the Londoners into a solid Premier League side, with little investment from the owner.

The Fulham boss has previously worked under current Reds owner Marinakis, taking charge of Greek outfit Olympiacos for the 2015/16 campaign, before leaving for personal reasons with a win rate of 79% in his 48 games in charge.

The 46-year-old has been in charge of the Cottagers for nearly three years now, leading them back to the Premier League before keeping them up for two consecutive seasons - returning the club to a stable top-flight outfit.

However, the report does go on to state that he has a £9m release clause in his current deal, with any side free to negotiate with Silva should they trigger the deal within his current deal.

It would be an excellent coup for Forest should they get the deal over the line, with one player in particular set to benefit from any potential arrival of Silva in the East Midlands.

Why Silva would be an upgrade on Nuno

There’s no denying that Silva would be an upgrade on Nuno based on the 2023/24 campaign, with the Fulham manager blowing the former Wolves man out of the water.

The former Olympiacos boss has averaged 1.24 points per game in the Premier League over the last 12 months, 0.19 more than Nuno could muster despite taking charge of 17 games fewer.

How Silva & Nuno compare in 2023/24 Statistics Silva Nuno Games 38 21 Wins 13 6 Losses 17 11 PPG 1.24 1.05 League finish 13th 17th Stats via Transfermarkt

Silva managed to lead his side to more than double the number of victories compared to Nuno, collecting 25 less and finishing 15 points behind the Cottagers come the conclusion of the campaign.

Although he would be an upgrade on the current managerial situation at the City Ground, the current boss would allow Chris Wood to reach the next level on Trentside.

The New Zealand international managed to score 14 goals in the Premier League this season - his joint-highest tally - a great return from a player who was seemingly written off at the start of the campaign.

However, the “unbelievable” Silva, as described by the outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, managed to turn striker Aleksandar Mitrovic into a force to be reckoned with during his team at Craven Cottage - with the Serbian scoring 57 times in just 68 appearances under the Portuguese boss in London.

He’s clearly capable of getting the best out of his centre forwards with his side scoring 55 goals in the 2023/24 season, a tally that was six higher than the Reds.

Whilst Nuno has done an excellent job in keeping Forest in the Premier League, fully deserving of another season to implement his system, there’s no denying Silva would be an upgrade on the current Reds boss, with Marinakis having a huge decision to make over the coming weeks.