Nottingham Forest have made some shrewd additions in the transfer market so far this summer, as Nuno Espírito Santo wants to build on the 17th-placed finish from last season.

The club have already secured deals for Elliot Anderson, Carlos Miguel, Eric da Silva Moreira and Nikola Milenkovic - with all four massively improving the Reds squad.

However, another addition has walked through the doors at the City Ground in the past few hours, with Portuguese winger Jota Silva joining the club in an £8.4m deal including add-ons.

The 25-year-old registered 11 goals and five assists in his 33 matches for Vitoria Guimaraes last season, providing healthy competition for Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi on the flanks.

However, despite Silva's signing, Nuno still wants another attacking-minded player, with one star appearing to be edging closer to a move to the East Midlands.

Nottingham Forest edging closer to signing £12m ace

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Nottingham Forest are advancing in talks to sign Tallares winger Ramon Sosa despite the addition of Silva.

The potential deal for the 24-year-old could total £12m - a bargain for a player of his quality who’s registered 13 goal contributions in 21 appearances in all competitions in 2024.

Sosa also managed to register one goal and one assist at Copa America for Paraguay - which resulted in interest from the Reds alongside multiple other English sides.

He’s previously been subject to interest from fellow Premier League sides Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers, but Bailey’s latest report could see him move to Forest in favour of the aforementioned pair.

His potential arrival at the City Ground could allow one player to regain his previous form in 2024/25 after a below par campaign last time out which was plagued with injury issues.

Why Sosa could be perfect for Awoniyi at Forest

After joining the club for £17m from Union Berlin during the summer of 2022, striker Taiwo Awoniyi arrived at the City Ground as an unknown quantity.

However, two years on from his move to the club, he’s proved himself to be a solid Premier League striker, scoring 16 Premier League goals in his 50 appearances - in a spell that has been littered with injury problems.

He’s been able to get a full pre-season under his belt this summer, which could allow him to hit the ground running in the 2024/25 campaign, with the potential arrival of Sosa further aiding his chances of impressing once more.

The “dangerous” ace, as described by South American analyst Nathan Joyes, has managed to register 0.4 assists per 90 for Tallares in the last 12 months - a figure that could allow Awoniyi to further increase his already impressive goalscoring tally for Forest.

Ramon Sosa's stats per 90 for Tallares (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 9 Goals & assists 5 Assists per 90 0.4 Shot-creating actions 4.3 Progressive carries 2.8 Successful take-ons 3.7 Crosses attempted 2.2 Stats via FBref

Sosa has also averaged 2.8 progressive carries per 90, along with 3.7 successful take-ons - showcasing his ability in the final third to get past a man and create opportunities for players like the Nigerian.

The Paraguayan has also managed 2.2 crosses per 90, a figure that would fall perfectly into Awoniyi’s hands given his aerial prowess, with Sosa able to further bolster the Reds’ impressive attacking unit.

Whilst Silva has already arrived at the club, the competition for places and squad depth is very thin in wide areas, with more additions needed in that area if the club are to build on last season’s finish.

Sosa has demonstrated his qualities for Tallares in recent times, with the 24-year-old undoubtedly a brilliant signing who could take Forest and Awoniyi to the next level, should he arrive on Trentside.