With Nikola Milenkovic on the verge of signing on the dotted line, Nottingham Forest have reportedly turned their attention towards another fresh face and a forward who already knows all about the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Those in the Midlands have already enjoyed a busy summer transfer window, with Milenkovic set to become their fifth arrival of the window in a deal reportedly worth £12m. The Fiorentina defender will arrive to replace Moussa Niakhate, who swapped Forest for Lyon earlier in the window as they looked to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

With just one month until the 2024/25 Premier League campaign kicks off, which will see Forest square off against Bournemouth on the opening day, Nuno Espirito Santo has certainly been handed the tools to guide his side away from relegation trouble and could yet land a new striker to seal a sensational summer.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, Nottingham Forest now want to reunite with Chuba Akpom this summer in a deal that would finally see them land a long-term target they've been eyeing since January. Their former loanee is reportedly angling for a move away from Ajax in pursuit of more game time following a fairly disastrous spell in the Netherlands.

The former Middlesbrough forward has never received his Premier League chance, but showed enough glimpses of his talent in his final Championship campaign before Ajax to suggest that he's ready for the top flight. Just how much Ajax demand for the forward remains to be seen, however, given that they only signed him for a reported £11m last summer.

"Fantastic" Akpom needs Premier League chance

After spending the 2014/15 campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest, Akpom could now get the chance to finally reunite with the City Ground as many as eight years later, as they seek backup for Taiwo Awoniyi and more. If Nuno can help the forward rediscover his best form on a more consistent basis too, then he will have a striker at his disposal who earned seriously high praise from Michael Carrick when at Middlesbrough.

Chuba Akpom (via Transfermarkt) Championship stats 22/23 Eredivisie stats 23/24 Appearances 38 25 Goals 28 11 Assists 2 3

Carrick told Teesside Live after Akpom became the first Middlesbrough player in 33 years to score 20-league goals: "It's a terrific achievement. It's not easy to score that many goals. He's scored all different type of goals for us since I've been here. I thought his performance was fantastic. He gets credit for his goals but his performance all-round was terrific.

"And because we have threats in different areas, he ends up getting a bit more space. To score that many goals, hopefully he can carry on and set a new target for himself."

Now, it's Forest who could hand Akpom the chance to get back to his best and step into the Premier League at last.