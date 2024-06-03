Nottingham Forest are among six clubs who want to complete the signing of a Bayern Munich outcast this summer, according to a fresh transfer update.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

The Reds narrowly escaped relegation from the Premier League in 2023/24, amid a change of managers and points deductions, and the hope is that more positive days are coming, with new players added to the squad in the summer transfer window.

Brazilian centre-back Morato, who has been tipped to become a "world-class" centre-back in the future, has been linked with a move to Forest, being seen as a 2.0 version of current hero Murillo.

Nuno Espirito Santo could be eyeing up a new left-back before the 2024/25 season gets underway, and Brest star Bradley Locko is reportedly a target for the Reds. The 22-year-old chipped in with three assists in Ligue 1 this season, as well as averaging 2.9 tackles per game. That's more than any Forest player managed in the league, with Neco Williams topping the pile with 2.7.

While supporters will be dreaming of influential new faces coming in, there is also the genuine threat that Forest could lose some of their key players in the next few months. Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi are two names who jump out in that respect, with Tottenham potentially bringing in the pair.

Nottingham Forest want Bayern Munich outcast

According to Bild [via Sport Witness], Nottingham Forest are among six clubs interested in signing Daniel Peretz this summer, with Bayern Munich willing to loan out their goalkeeper. Celtic, FC Copenhagen, Anderlecht, Real Betis and Villarreal are the other teams in question.

The 23-year-old is firmly behind Manuel Neuer in the goalkeeping pecking order currently, and that seems unlikely to change any time soon.

Peretz could be a fantastic option for Forest next season, with the £24,000-a-week ace potentially learning so much from playing alongside one of the greatest 'keepers in history in Neuer. In fact, the legendary German has praised him recently after he was replaced by his teammate during a game.

"That was agreed upfront. We agreed if the result allows it we’ll do it. Daniel gave the team so much over the entire season. He deserved to get the minutes today. We’re all happy Dani was on the pitch today."

Peretz will surely jump at the chance to be a regular starter - he featured for just 16 minutes in the whole of the 2023/24 season - and with the lure of the Premier League always great, Forest could even have the edge over the other teams mentioned.

The Bayern man has won two caps at international level for Israel, which further outlines his pedigree as a top-level 'keeper, and Nuno could view him as a superior option to Matt Turner, who has flattered to deceive at times this season, receiving some criticism for his performances in the process.