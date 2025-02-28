Nottingham Forest are firmly in the mix for Champions League qualification this season, so it is no surprise that summer reinforcements are on the agenda at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest remain in Champions League contention

Becoming the surprise package in the Premier League this season, Forest remained in contention to secure Champions League football after earning a goalless draw at home to Arsenal in midweek.

Post-match, Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed that the Tricky Trees tweaked their formation against the Gunners due to their lack of a recognised striker, symbolising the confidence his side have gleaned from an excellent run of results this term.

Despite three defeats in their last five top-flight matches, Nottingham Forest sit ahead of Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United among others as the prospect of returning to Europe's top table becomes a realistic possibility amid their upward trajectory.

While the league path to achieving that feat appears most likely, Nuno may also have designs on major silverware this term in the form of the FA Cup.

Ipswich Town stand between the Midlands outfit and a place in the quarter-final of the competition, which could pave the way for a potential appearance at Wembley for the first time since their Championship playoff final victory over Huddersfield Town back in 2022.

Nottingham Forest's next five fixtures - all competitions Ipswich Town (H) FA Cup Manchester City (H) Premier League Ipswich Town (A) Premier League Manchester United (H) Premier League Aston Villa (A) Premier League

Plans for the summer already look to be coming together, with reports suggesting Nottingham Forest are keen on signing Lyon forward Luiz Henrique to bolster their forward line.

Expectedly, incomings will be anticipated at the City Ground should the fairytale of continental qualification come to fruition, and it seems Evangelos Marinakis is already getting busy planning their summer business.

Nottingham Forest eye exciting Greek duo

According to TBR, Nottingham Forest are eyeing a double move for Olympiacos duo Charalampos Kostoulas and Christos Mouzakitis, which could see Marinakis raid the other club he holds a majority stake in to strengthen at the City Ground this summer.

The outlet state that the Tricky Trees may have an edge over competition from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Aston Villa due to their positive working relationship with the Greek top-flight holders.