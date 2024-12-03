Nottingham Forest are pushing to sign a young defender in January and are ready to offer him a five-year contract, according to a recent report.

The Reds continued their very good start to the Premier League season on Saturday as they beat Ipswich Town 1-0 at the City Ground. They are back in action on Wednesday as they face Manchester City, and Nuno Espirito Santo will be looking to pile even more misery on the Blues.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Forest have had a superb season so far, and it looks like it is going to be a campaign that doesn’t involve a relegation fight. In fact, they are pushing more for a place in Europe next season, so when January arrives, Nuno may have his eye on one or two players who could give them the edge in the second half of the season.

A recent report has stated that the Reds are ready to offer £19 million+ to sign Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto in January. Alberto has left the Midlands side impressed, and therefore, they are keen to snap him up in the New Year. The forward has scored 11 goals in 26 games this season, and his arrival could help ease the burden on Chris Wood.

But Alberto is not the only striker being considered, as a report has claimed that Forest have placed Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin on their radar. The Reds are among the Premier League clubs queuing up to sign the striker, as he refuses to sign a new Everton contract, which means they could be forced to sell him in January before he leaves for free in the summer.

Nottingham Forest pushing to sign 22 y/o by offering five-year contract

According to Africa Foot, Nottingham Forest have made Anderlecht defender Moussa Ndiaye their priority target for January. The 22-year-old has been with the Belgian side since August 2022, after joining from Barcelona’s academy.

Since joining Anderlecht, Ndiaye has been a key player for them, appearing heavily in the league as well as in Europe. This season, the Senegalese defender has started 17 of the 19 games he has played in all competitions, four of which have come in the Europa League.

This report states that Ndiaye is attracting a lot of interest from European clubs, one of which is Forest, who are looking to strengthen their squad in January. The Reds have made Ndiaye, who is predominantly a left-back but can also play as a centre-back or higher up on the flank, a priority for January.

Moussa Ndiaye's Anderlecht stats Apps 60 Goals 1 Assists 5

Forest are ready to offer the player a five-year contract, as they are convinced he has enough to strengthen their backline. However, Ndiaye is contracted to Anderlecht until 2027, and they will have to be persuaded to let the player leave midway through the season.