Potentially rounding off a solid summer transfer window, Nottingham Forest are reportedly weighing up a move to sign a former Serie A winner who's full of top-level experience.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Those at the City Ground have enjoyed a fairly successful summer window, which started with Elliot Anderson and has since continued with arrivals such as Nikola Milenkovic, Ramon Sosa and Jota Silva, among others. Silva, of course, has already started winning over his new fans, scoring on his home debut to level things up against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup before the Magpies advanced on penalties.

Even after an impressive window so far, however, Forest could look to end with a bang before things slam shut on Friday. Handing Nuno Espirito Santo one last reinforcement may even prove to be the difference between safety and relegation and potentially breaking into the Premier League's mid-table, especially if they add the experience of one particular player.

According to The Sun's Alan Nixon on his Patreon, Nottingham Forest are now weighing up a move to sign Neto from Bournemouth, with the arrival of Kepa Arrizabalaga likely ending the shot-stopper's time as Andoni Iraola's number one for the Cherries.

Neto, of course, has been there and done it at the very top with two Serie A titles to his name from his time at Juventus, as well as a Spanish Cup at Barcelona. It shouldn't be forgotten, either, that the job that he did as Bournemouth's number one, playing an important part in their progression.

Even at 35 years old, the Brazilian more than earned his reported £50,000-a-week at Bournemouth and could now round off Forest's summer window, adding crucial experience as a result.

"Great" Neto can still become Forest number one

Despite a solid window, there remains question marks over Forest's goalkeeper department. Matz Sels doesn't represent a convincing option and new man Carlos Miguel may lack the top level experience to become a Premier League number one. And that opens the door for Neto to maintain his place as a Premier League starter.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Neto Matz Sels Saves per 90 3.44 2.17 Save Percentage 69.7% 60.2% Pass Accuracy 65.3% 71.7% Clean Sheets 7 4

Neto's save percentage was particularly impressive compared to Sels' last season and highlights the upgrade that Forest would be getting by signing the Brazilian before the deadline.

The goalkeeper has earned plenty of praise throughout an illustrious career, including from former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil, who told the Bournemouth Echo after Neto signed a new deal: “I have a real good relationship with Neto. He's a good goalie firstly, and then he's a great guy, he's a leader.

“The impact he's had on the group since he's arrived, obviously he's only been here a fairly short time, but the impact he's had on the group has been huge. Delighted, obviously, to secure his services for longer."