After Nottingham Forest achieved promotion to the Premier League with a squad full of loan players, it was pivotal that the club invested in the squad during the summer of 2022.

The Reds have made 34 new additions since their return to the Premier League, a monstrous amount, with it to be expected that not all of the signings would be a hit at the City Ground.

Emmanuel Dennis and Ibrahim Sangare are arguably the two that stand out for their lack of impact at the club, having joined for £20m and £30m respectively, but failing to prove any sort of value for money.

The Nigerian only managed to score two goals last season, with the Ivorian midfielder only starting two games under Nuno Espirito Santo in 2024.

However, despite the pair's unsuccessful stint in the East Midlands, one player endured a torrid time for the club, leaving after just one season following a long spell on the sidelines.

Giulian Biancone's stats at Nottingham Forest

After arriving for a fee in the region of £5m from French side Troyes, defender Giulian Biancone became the Reds' second addition under Steve Cooper following promotion back to England's top flight.

The defender, who can play at right-back and centre-back, was seen as a versatile option for the Reds, bolstering their backline ahead of a tricky campaign for the club.

However, the move was a disaster for both parties, with Biancone suffering an ACL injury in training that would see him miss the vast majority of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Frenchman only managed three appearances throughout the whole season under Cooper, featuring for just 116 minutes, including 90 minutes against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup.

Biancone only made it onto the pitch twice in the Premier League, coming on as a substitute on both occasions against Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Biancone's stats at Nottingham Forest Competition Apps Starts Minutes Premier League 2 0 16' Carabao Cup 1 1 90' Stats via Transfermarkt

He failed to appear at all on home soil, leaving the club for Olympiacos last summer on a permanent basis, with the club making the right decision in offloading the youngster.

Giulian Biancone's wage at Nottingham Forest

Upon joining the club, the now-forgotten defender signed a three-year deal on a reported £20k-per-week, as per Capology.

Biancone took home £1m a year at the City Ground, a huge amount for a player who only managed three appearances during his time on Trentside.

When combining his yearly earnings with his £5m transfer fee, he cost the club £6m for a single season and £2m per appearance - a huge contributing factor to the club's recent PSR situation.

He's since only managed 16 appearances during his time in Greece, mainly being utilised as a squad player - failing to find his feet despite a fresh start in the summer.

Whilst at the time he was seen as a shrewd addition for Forest, the Frenchman wasn't up to the level required for the Premier League and his misery was compounded by his long-term knee injury.

He was a character off the field during his time at the club, but given his lack of impact on the field, the club did the right thing in offloading him, with the Reds saving a decent chunk of money each season following his departure.