After missing out on Eddie Nketiah, Nottingham Forest are now reportedly willing to table an offer worth as much as £17m to sign an alternative who scored 17 goals last season.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Nketiah would have rounded off a solid summer for all involved at the City Ground, who have welcomed the likes of Ramon Sosa, Elliot Anderson and Alex Moreno in recent months. Moreno, the latest to join, adds plenty of experience and arrives from Midlands rivals Aston Villa in quite the summer move.

Forest's Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson welcomed the Spaniard to the club, telling the official website: "Álex is a player we have had a long-standing interest in so we are naturally all very happy to see him arrive at Nottingham Forest today. He has amassed significant experience in La Liga and the Premier League, and he brings all of that quality and experience to our group now.”

Following Moreno, those in the Midlands turned their attention to Nketiah, even agreeing a deal worth £30m with Arsenal only to see talks break down on the forward's side, who has since closed in on a move to Crystal Palace.

Now searching for alternatives, Forest have looked towards the Bundesliga. According to BILD via Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest are willing to offer €20m (£17m) to sign Omar Marmoush, who wants to complete a Premier League switch this summer. Eintracht Frankfurt, however, reportedly want as much as €30m (£25m) to part ways with their star forward.

With just a day left to complete what seems a complicated deal, only time will tell whether Forest land the attacking addition that they've been craving in recent weeks.

"Diligent" Marmoush would replace Wood

As much as Chris Wood's goalscoring expertise is something that Forest have benefitted from, they should turn to alternative options now that the forward is 32 years old and almost ready to pass on the responsibility. That alternative should be Marmoush too, who has become quite the star in the Bundesliga with Frankfurt, enjoying an excellent campaign last time out.

League stats 23/23 (via FBref) Omar Marmoush Chris Wood Goals 12 14 Assists 6 1 Expected Goals 11.6 11.9 Key Passes 40 22

Whilst Wood's finishing ability is something that should not be looked past, his all round play is fairly limited compared to the more creative Marmoush, who still managed to maintain solid goalscoring numbers last time out.

The Egyptian - still just 25 years old - would bring the likes of Hudson-Odoi and Elanga into play far better than Wood manages, with last season's six assists highlighting that ability.

Frankfurt will only sell for the right price, however, after watching on as their forward earned high praise throughout his time in Germany, including from current head coach Dino Toppmöller.

Toppmöller said via the Bundesliga's official website: "He works extremely hard and is hard to defend against. His pace makes him an akward opponent for defenders when he runs in behind them. I like that he is very diligent and always listens. His goals are a reward for his effort."